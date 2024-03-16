MadameNoire Featured Video

During a concert in October 2023, the KisSingers, a contemporary gospel band hailing from Bad Kissingen, Germany, tried to perform a soulful rendition of “Stomp” by God’s Property featuring Kirk Franklin and Cheryl James. However, the German faith choir hilariously missed the mark. Netizens online couldn’t help but scratch their heads and burst into laughter at the bland performance.

On Oct. 22, 2023, the KisSingers took the stage at the Max-Littmann-Saal des Regentenbaus in Bad Kissingen to perform for their Gospel Power Party. The 70-person predominately white choir tried to deliver a riveting cover of God Property’s, “Stomp,” the 1997 gospel hit that featured Kirk Franklin and Salt-N-Pepa rapper Cheryl James, but the performance did not go as planned.

If you are familiar with the classic tune, at the beginning of the song, Franklin could be heard famously saying, “For those of you who think that gospel music has gone too far. You think we’ve gotten too radical with our message. Well, I got news for you. You ain’t heard nothing yet. And if you don’t know, now you know. Glory! Glory! You better put those hands together, and act like you know up in here.”

The choir lead tried to recite the famous lines with some attitude and panache, but the good sis fell flat. The KisSinger’s lead choir woman poorly mimicked Kirk Franklin’s voice in her thick German accent. Then, the choir dove into the song with enthusiasm, but it soon became apparent that they lacked the energy and vocal range required to do it justice.

Accompanied by a cheesy synthesizer keyboard, the KisSingers’ vocals came across as dull and uninspired, resulting in a lackluster performance.

Netizens react to the KisSingers’ flat rendition of “Stomp.”

On Instagram on March 11, comedian and motivational speaker William Lewis reposted the video, telling fans that he had been laughing for “about an hour” after watching the KisSingers’ hilarious performance.

“I will never hear Kirk the Same,” Lewis captioned a clip from the show. To prevent netizens from going in on the German faith choir, Lewis politely turned his comments section off. However, some folks were more vocal about their criticism of the group’s rendition.

A TikTok user named @CoreyDuncanSr joked that the performance was “unseasoned.” He called the KisSingers a “mayo ministry” and likened their dull vocals to putting raisins in potato salad, which might as well be considered a criminal offense in the Black community.

TikTok users poured into Corey Duncan’s comments section with jokes for days.

“Why are they singing in lowercase?” wrote one user.

Another netizen penned, “It sounds like I’m listening to ‘Stomp’ on a dying cassette player.”

A third TikTok user hilariously wrote, “Dry like a Popeyes biscuit.”

Yikes!

We’ll give the KisSingers an E for effort but this certainly needed more planning. What in the world was this?

