Nothing can stop Black excellence– not even a little rain. On Sept. 24, Black folks in Dallas, Texas, kept the party going after rain came pouring down following Victoria Monét’s concert at the House of Blues.

In a viral video shared to TikTok by a user named @I’mThatGirrrl Sept. 25, attendees could be heard singing Kirk Franklin’s iconic hit “Melodies from Heaven” as they left the venue and walked into the stormy weather.

Victoria Monét fans in Dallas danced, shimmied and swayed as they burst into a beautiful impromptu choir.

Across TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, the viral moment left Black people spellbound, and it was an incredible reminder of how dope we truly are when we come together.

“Strangers into a professional choir in seconds. I love us for real,” one fan on TikTok wrote.

“I swear we ain’t nun but a big family reunion when we get together,” another user commented underneath the viral clip.

A fan named Keisha880 chimed in, “This is ancestral…the way we just fall into sections. Nobody was assigned Soprano… they just knew.”

Vee Machell – who was a part of the stunning choir on Sunday– added on X, “Being a part of this was EVERYTHING! Best concert I’ve been to, HANDS. DOWN.”

Monét reacted to the viral Kirk Franklin moment.

The beautiful Black history moment eventually returned to Victoria Monét, who grew emotional watching the incredible clip.

“Haha, I love y’all sooo much my heart is bursting!! This is classic,” the singer wrote on X Sept. 25.

Earlier this month, Monét kicked off her sold-out headlining tour, The JAGUAR Tour, in honor of her debut studio album, JAGUAR II.

The “On My Mama” hitmaker began the U.S. leg of her tour on Sept. 6 at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre and has made stops in Houston, Atlanta and Washington D.C., among other cities.

The singer and mother took to Instagram in July to thank fans after The JAGUAR Tour sold out within “minutes.”

“Y’all, my mind is BLOWN,” the “Moment” crooner penned July 13.

“You are the absolute best!! I did not expect all this, but I’m so happy you really like me. I love you, and I absolutely can’t wait to see you/meet you all in person. Cheers to the tribe. We sold out our first tour, babyyyyy. Thank you, God, thank you, Team, thank you, YOU!!!” she added.

Monét will end The JAGUAR Tour at KOKO in London on Nov. 15. According to Billboard, this will be the singer’s “first-ever solo show in London.”

Congrats to Victoria Monét!

Were you at the Dallas show? Tell us about your experience at the concert below.

