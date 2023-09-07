MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman from Memphis, Tennessee, had the internet shook when she posted a photo of a pauper’s meal one church allegedly served to honor her late aunt, who was a member for over 50 years.

Sheila Asa Patton Daniels posted the struggling repast plate to her Facebook account and tagged the Faith Temple Church of God In Christ– for allegedly dishing out the bogus bounty. The container contained three grapes, a dollop of something that resembled potato salad or chicken salad, a cheese slice, and a couple of crackers.

“Can you believe My Aunt Mae Frances King was a member for over 50 years ( Faith Temple Church of God In Christ)? This the food the church gave for her repast,” Sheila posted Sept. 2 following her Aunt Mae’s funeral service.

Sheila claimed that Faith Temple Church of God In Christ, located in Memphis, offered to provide food for her Aunt’s repast. To give her auntie a proper service, her family offered to provide the church with money for the repast, but the church allegedly “turned it down” and whipped up the measly meal seen in Mae’s niece’s photo instead.

“The CHURCH DON’T LOVE YOU….ALL THAT MONEY YOU PUT IN IT,” Sheila added.

Wow…

In the comments section, a woman named Notashi Applewhite, who claimed to be Aunt Mae’s granddaughter, said she felt like the paltry meal was a “slap in the face” to her grandmother’s legacy at Faith Temple Church.

“I know firsthand what my grandma gave to Faith Temple…for years, even as adults, we didn’t have a choice. She made us contribute to each and everything they had! I know for a fact– 2 years in a row, I personally contributed boxes of food for vacation Bible study–several years of her making people Christmas baskets. Yeah, us, her children and grands…fed those people and countless other things. So, yeah. We have every right to feel a way.”

Facebook reacts to the trifling repast plate.

Naturally, Facebook users reacted to the sad-looking repast plate. Several users slammed Faith Temple Church of God In Christ for serving the trifling meal.

A Facebook user named Elaine Tyler penned, “This lady was a faithful and dedicated member. If this is true, it is really sad. I would have done a repast in her honor because of who she was. She was so kind and helped anybody, especially children in the school system. Family, you are in my prayers.”

Another user penned, “This is just a disgrace! A missed opportunity to minister to a family in need.”

Some people cracked jokes about the struggle plate.

“They gave them just enough grapes for communion juice,” wrote one user.

Another person commented, “Girl, and I would have thrown them three grapes upside Pastor’s head.”

A third commenter quipped, “I would’ve taken all their communion juice and crackers for pain and suffering. Now, 1st Sundays, you got to use water and bread.”

Other folks on Facebook argued that the family should have been responsible for providing food during the repast.

“Best that families provide their own food nowadays,” a concerned user penned.

Another person opined, “I know churches that have 8 to 10 members faithfully on Sunday. I’m sure they can’t afford a repast for anyone, no matter how long they served as a member. The little tithe money that comes in from such a small amount of people can barely keep the lights on.”

Thankfully, it looks like Sheila and her family were able to give Aunt Mae a proper repast after the Faith Temple Church debacle. When asked if she organized a separate repast for family and friends, the Memphis native, who currently lives in South Carolina, shared photos from the family gathering on Sept. 4. A hefty plate of green beans, stewed chicken, collard greens and corn was served to honor Aunt Mae the right way.

