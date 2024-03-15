MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B’s latest TikTok video, promoting her new track “Enough (Miami),” came with an unusual surprise at the end.

Wednesday, March 13, Cardi served looks in her TikTok video displaying her walking poolside in thigh-high Black boots, blue-rimmed goggles, tight-fitting leather pants and a black leather jacket with long patches of blue, white and brown fur. The “Press” rapper also opted for a sleek ponytail.

“Wait till the end for a surprise,” overlay text read as Cardi continued flaunting her beauty.

Thirteen seconds later, the video abruptly cut to Cardi sitting in a chair as her stylist touched up her hair. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker flashed a smile, showing her veneers fell out and left a gap.

“How y’all doing, motherfuckers?” Cardi asked with a southern drawl, adding a cackle. She even briefly referenced The Amanda Show, throwing in a “Mah-hah.”

While she didn’t explain in the video or caption how she lost her veneers, she took to her Instagram Broadcast Channel, “BG Secret Society,” with the answer.

“Why one of my veneers came out chewing on a hard-ass bagel?” She wrote.

Fans took to her comments section to react.

“Only baddies know about The Amanda Show.”

“Card B plays too much.”

“She’s so unserious. I love her.”

“Somebody take her phone omg.”

“This is why we love her. She’s so transparent. Keeping it 1000.”

“Not Mah hah!!! You just took me back to my childhood, girl.”

Cardi planned to drop “Enough (Miami)” Friday, March 15, and it came nearly two weeks after she released “Like What (Freestyle).”

She released the single’s racy cover art, which shows her looking gorgeously extraterrestrial, and recently cleared up the confusion surrounding the song title.

“The song had an original name, which is the simplest name, and we all call it that name,” Cardi explained. “But you guys been calling it ‘Miami,’ so I decided to go with ‘Miami.’ As I’m going around showing my team the artwork, Ev, my engineer said, ‘I don’t think you should call the song ‘Miami” and out of nowhere Colin hit me up in a group text like ‘I don’t think you should name the song ‘Miami.’ You only say Miami one time, and the song just don’t have a…It just doesn’t make sense to call it ‘Miami.” So now I’m going to change the name of the song again, but it’s not even going to be the original name of the song. It’s going to be something different, but I’m going to have ‘Miami’ in parenthesis.”