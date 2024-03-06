MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B took a jab at Coach in her latest freestyle, “Like What,” but the fiery diss didn’t sit well with fans of the American luxury handbag company.

On March 3, Cardi B took to Instagram to share stills and a few behind-the-scenes images of the sexy outfits she wore throughout her brand new visual for the buzzing track, which dropped March 1.

Buried on the last slide was a picture of a brown Coach handbag superimposed with an image of the classic confused Black girl meme. In the background, a snippet from Cardi’s “Like What” freestyle could be heard, in which she confidently raps:

“Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.”

Fans weren’t too pleased to see the Bronx native ragging on the luxury brand.

“Don’t do Coach! That’s real, long-lasting leather, and Ima stick beside em!” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person penned, “Coach is a really good brand. You could’ve said Michael Kors.”

A third Instagram user commented, “You my girl, but I like Coach,” noting how the price points for the perceived “cheap” brand were far from low. According to the brand’s website, depending on the style and material, brand-new Coach bags can range from $350 to over $600.

Coach also flocked to the comments section to respond to the Grammy winner’s jab.

“Now, why am I in it?” the company hilariously wrote, along with three crying emojis.

As stans bumrushed the comments section to share their objections, Cardi took to Instagram Live to clear the air about her shady Coach bar.

“Yo, I’m getting jumped,” the “Up” rapper began her livestream on March 2.

“I be feeling like people from New York, like … we live in our own little world, right? I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like, ‘Bitch, what’s wrong with Coach?’”

Cardi fondly recalled her high school days, reminiscing about how she used to wear her beloved Coach rain boots everywhere until Cam’ron and Vado dropped “Hey Muma” in 2011.

“This nigga Cam’ron came and fucked shit up.”

Cardi played a snippet from the 2011 hit where the Harlemnite could he heard spitting:

“Yo, girl, get a notepad / You ain’t got no swag / And you so fine, it’s so sad / Still riding coach, need a Coach bag / Let me coach you, no coach tags / Get rid of that Coach bag.”

The rapper, 31, went on to explain that her diss was a playful nod to the verse.

“In 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach shit. Honest truth, it was really because of Cam’ron,” Cardi, who described herself as a huge Dipset Fan, claimed.

“When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘Bitch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel, or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me, I’m not trying to be on some rich shit and everything. This is just a real New York shit. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?”

Cardi actually followed through with her promise. On March 5, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker filmed herself purchasing a mini yellow Coach bag on TikTok.

On Friday, Cardi released her “Like What” freestyle video for fans. It’s the first song she’s released since releasing “Bongos” alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 2023. It’s also the first single she’s released solo since 2021’s “Up.” Interestingly, the video was directed by her estranged husband, Offset. In December, Cardi confirmed that she and the former Migos rapper had separated after six years of marriage.

Watch the full video below.

