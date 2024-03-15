MadameNoire Featured Video

On March 2, Ciara, 38, posted an Instagram video of her sweet 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, getting ready and dolled up to attend her second annual daddy-daughter dance with her father, Russell Wilson.

At the beginning of the sweet video, Sienna smiled, wearing a colorful robe with her hair slicked back into a tight bun, posing at the camera. When the cutie patootie put her hand over the lens, she re-emerged in a beautiful pink tulle gown adorned with a satin ribbon and long train. Sienna — who Ciara and Wilson welcomed in 2017 — paired the look with ballerina shoes and a fleece cropped jacket. With flair and confidence, the 6-year-old dazzled in her glamorous attire. Sienna flexed her modeling skills, too, showing off her ensemble with a few poses.

At the end of the video, Wilson presented the little one with a beautiful bouquet of roses.

Ciara captioned the fun clip, “Oh that’s definitely CiSi 🙂 Our Big Princess! Daddy Daughter Dance @DangeRussWilson.”

Fans of the “1,2 Step” singer flooded the comments section in awe of how “big” Sienna had grown. Other users were charmed by the little one’s striking resemblance to Wilson. Several netizens wrote that it was clear as day that Sienna had inherited her mother’s “demeanor and style.”

“Omg, she’s so pretty.” “His whole face, your whole demeanor and style.” “Omg, she’s getting so big!!!! What a pretty little girl.” “The confidence. Aww…looking like Dad but giving CiCi energy most definitely. Little Queen right here! Taking notes from Mom for sure!”

Proud Papa Wilson also posted cute footage of Sienna getting ready for their daddy-daughter dance on his Instagram page.

“I’m excited because I know she’s gonna look beautiful,” Wilson told fans as he waited for the sweet 6-year-old to walk into the room. The NFL quarterback beamed with excitement when Sienna walked in wearing her glamorous gown.

“Wow! Hi, pretty girl. I love you,” Wilson said as he handed Sienna a bouquet and wrapped her in a warm hug. “You look so pretty. I love you so much. You ready to have some fun?”

When the former Denver Broncos star asked his daughter how many dances he was “gonna get” at the event, Sienna proudly shouted, “4!”

The gorgeous cutie was also happy to receive her beautiful bouquet of roses.

“I love these flowers! Oh my God, there’s a card in it,” Sienna beamed, before reading the small note included in the beautiful arrangement. The note read: “Sisi, Daddy loves you, Sienna. I can’t wait to dance with you. Love, Daddy.”

Awww, this was so cute!

In the caption, Wilson revealed that he only received two out of the four dances Sienna promised. Still, he was happy to be spending quality time with his kiddo. “Daddy will take it,” he penned.

In March 2023, Sienna accompanied Wilson to her first daddy-daughter dance. She chose a pink dress and decided to let her bouncy curls cascade freely. The father and daughter duo looked like they had a lot of fun.

Watch the sweet video below.

RELATED CONTENT: Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome Daughter Amora Princess Wilson Into The World