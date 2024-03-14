MadameNoire Featured Video

Paradise Paris told the internet to keep the same energy regarding their frustration with the situation between model Draya Michele and NBA player Jalen Green.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 10, Paris asked if people were outraged because Michele was pregnant or because Jalen didn’t impregnate an “opportunist who wasn’t in the lifestyle.”

When the pregnancy rumors involving Michele, 39, and Green, 22, brewed a couple of months back, many debated about their situation, with internet personality Brittany Renner getting dragged into the matter because she was 26 when she got pregnant with 18-year-old NBA Player PJ Washington.

Some claimed the two situations were similar; others stated they weren’t because of Washington and Renner’s six-year age gap. Meanwhile, Michele and Green have a 17-year age gap. Those who have an issue with the 17-year age gap accuse the model of being predatory but don’t think the same of Renner. The opposing side argues that she and Green are adults who consented to the relationship.

While Paris sided with those who believed Michele had predatory intent with Green, she exclaimed the internet needed to stop flip-flopping and maintain the same viewpoint in similar situations regardless of gender and wealth status.

“All this energy wasn’t directed at Brittany Renner. Y’all said PJ Washington was a grown man, and he wasn’t no victim,” Paris explained. “It’s real convenient now when y’all saying, ‘Oh, well, men do it, too.’ Let me tell you something: if you acknowledge men do it and you got a problem when they do it, you inadvertently saying women shouldn’t be doing it because you know it’s not ok…you already know it’s immoral and it’s degenerate.”

“You have women in the age bracket of 45 plus trying to date amongst the women who are 30 trying to date amongst the women, who are 19, and you really can’t get mad about it because everybody is sat chasing what y’all say you need to have a provider spirit,” the influencer commented. “So, when y’all sitting here talking about women shouldn’t be defined by their age. What you fail to understand is aside from looks, there’s a certain ideology, and there’s a certain maturity level that comes with women accepting that they are getting older and not having women like Bernice Burgos dating in her child’s age group. Y’all sitting over there trying to see if the same man been DMing y’all.”

Paris stated the age gap doesn’t make it predatory, but it is when the woman chases after the man’s wallet and executes a plan to have a “check baby” with him.

Paris concluded, “Either it’s predatory, or it’s two consenting adults making the decision to do what they want to do.”