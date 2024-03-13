MadameNoire Featured Video

Draya Michele shared a cryptic post on Friday, March 9, about “being misunderstood” by others amid the backlash she received after announcing her pregnancy with a baby girl. Many believe 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green is the father.

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old former reality television star took a screenshot of an X post to her Instagram Story that said, “Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

The outlet reported that Michele’s “misunderstood” post came hours after announcing she was having a baby girl via Instagram on March 8, along with maternity photos.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades,” the 39-year-old’s caption read. “It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.”

The Basketball Wives alum concluded, “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Michele disabled her comments, but naysayers, including Basketball Wives’ Mehgan James, ran to X to bash the reality star.

“Y’all really ripped @brittanyrennerr to shreds for her seven or eight-year age gap …. She ain’t the true villain here. Bc 17 years is wild. Having fun with a younger guy is cool bc y’all both grown. Having a baby by one that’s the same age as your son speaks a lot about your character as a person,” her X post read.

Many of the comments centered around her having a baby with someone around her son’s age.

“Draya is going out sad. Getting pregnant by someone the same age as your oldest child is….. nasty,” one person wrote on X.

“Draya being pregnant by a 21-year-old is just weird and cringey AF. At some point, you gotta step back and bffr. Like, he’s literally the age of your son. You’re just trying to secure relevancy and a bag at this point. If I were his mama, I would beat that hoe up every time I see her!”

Green nor Michele confirmed or denied the rumors about the two possibly parenting a child, but the two being spotted together publicly sparked all the whispers.

Before Michele’s pregnancy announcement, Green and Michele were spotted leaving a Houston Rockets game, and her walk seemingly resembled that of a pregnant woman.

Kniko Howard is Draya’s 21-year-old son, whom she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

Congratulations, Draya!