Ming Luanli, Nicki Minaj’s younger sister (half-sister), started her rap career and is working her way into the music industry.

She was featured on a track called “Do It Again” by Rakeem Love, which dropped Jan. 5, but the music video was released Friday, March 8.

“You’re acting suspicious, you don’t know what you do to me/You’re after these b—s and wanna act like you glued to me,” she spewed at the top of the track. “You’re causing me glitches, the s—t don’t compute to me/ Like 1+1+1 will never make 2 to me/You’re treating me brutally.”

Who broke her heart?

Towards the track, Ming raps (before singing), “My condolences, you lost a real one to a poser/ Closing this door’s the only way that I’m getting closure/ Must suck to lose the one you love to someone who barely knows you/ But I’m never going back to back to change my contact to Rosa.”

Ming promoted her song on Instagram, with commenters wondering why Minaj wasn’t helping her half-sister. But on Feb. 9, Ming took to Instagram Live to assert she wasn’t using her half-sister’s resources for her music career.

“We gon’ clear this up, y’all,” she said. “So, basically, as I’m going to start my music career, further on, I will…no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s sister. I’m known as Ming Luan Li. Right now, I’m going to do big things with myself without having to get secret help, any type of easy help. I’m going to work my way to the top.

“And all these rumors where if I care about any type of beef or drama has nothing to do with me. What I want to work on is my music. I want to work on my career. I want to do something with my life. I want to make better choices. Want to be better,” Ming said.

In the same Instagram Live, Masika Kalysha from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood popped up to help announce the release of Ming’s single, “Thinking Bout U,” featuring herself and Iz LaMarr.

A YouTube channel called The Update Zone has a video up of Minaj on Instagram Live with Ming on Sept. 20, 2023.

“Y’all think she look like me?” Minaj asked her fans. Someone off camera said they did, but the “Anaconda” rapper wasn’t seeing it.

Ming silently commented that their bone structure was similar, but Minaj jokingly put her in her place in a big sister manner.

“There’s only one Nicki Minaj.”