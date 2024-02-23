MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is willing to spend a pretty penny to have Katt Williams join her Pink Friday 2 world tour.

The Trinidadian rapper took to Instagram live sometime near Tuesday, Feb. 20, asking her fans to figure out how much he charged.

“Can y’all hit up Kat Williams and ask him what would be his price to be a part of the Pink Friday 2 Connect City tour,” she said in the clip posted by Live Bitez. “I want to know what would Katt Williams’ price be to be a a part of the Pink Friday 2 show. Who knows?”

Nicki added she met Katt once.

A viewer in her Live comments informed her that the comedian was on his Dark Matter tour with Mo’Nique. The 41-year-old rapper elucidated she wasn’t asking Katt to join her tour but to be a part of a snippet.

“But I would like to know if, on one of his off days, if I could slide him a little bag. And I mean a big bag,” Nicki said. “And then have him come out.”

She later asked, “Could y’all imagine if Katt Williams was in Gag City for like a few minutes? Tell him to holler at me.”

Nicki spotted music moul and Waka Flocka Flame’s mother, Debra “Deb” Antney, in the sea of viewers and asked her to help her attain Katt.

Antney is a pioneer in the hip-hop realm, establishing the careers of Nicki, French Montana, Gucci and her son.

“Oh, hi, Auntie Deb,” Nicki greeted. “Deb, can you please see if you can get Katt Williams?”

Deb responded, stating she would try to contact him, hoping his number remained the same.

Williams started his Dark Matter comedy tour on Jan. 12 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The final show date is May 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Missouri.

Nicki’s tour starts on March 1 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and was supposed to end on May 28 in London, UK, at the O2, but she added more dates, and the last date is on June 12 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Singer Monica announced on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Feb. 10 that she was joining the rapper on her Pink Friday 2 tour.

“One thing that no one knows until today is that I’m going on tour, the Pink Friday 2 tour with Nicki Minaj…I get a chance to hit all these cities that mean so much to me,” she announced.