Canice Nnanna spoke about the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef in Episode 20 of his I Might Get Cancelled podcast (Jan. 29), taking jabs at her decision to marry Kenneth Petty.

In the episode, Canice claimed he judged women on their “bad decisions,” insinuating Minaj marrying Petty was her wrong decision.

“YOu chose to date a guy you met when you were 17. He was 22 or 23 years old. Or 24 or 21…he was a smidge too old for you at that time,” he said. “This is also a guy whom, he never finished high school, he was in and out of prison, he was charged with first-degree rape, and he pled guilty to attempted rape…the nigga got 18 mug shots.”

Canice judged the “Super Bass” hitmaker for backing her husband, mentioning the lawsuit against Petty and Minaj from Jennifer Hough, the victim in Petty’s 1996 sexual assault case. Hough claimed Petty and Minaj harassed her for years.

The point of Canice’s Minaj rant was that she could’ve done better than Petty.

“The nigga really ain’t doing nothing to make your type of money,” he said. “And I saw that ring on her finger. She was like, “Yeah, my husband got me this and asked me to marry him.’ He didn’t get that. You got that for yourself, baby. ‘Oh, me and my husband live in this house.’ No, that’s your house, baby. Where he getting that money from? Stop it. That’s you, Nicki Minaj.”

He continued, “When you say, ‘All these bitches your sons,’ you talking about your husband, too. That nigga’s your song. You taking care of that nigga. With all the fishes in the sea…Nicki Minaj could have had any nigga. With all the fish in the sea…he couldn’t even be in the sea nor near the sea because what do you call a group of fish? A school.”

Instagram users didn’t take kindly to Canice slamming the rapper’s decision to tie the knot with Petty.

“So what if she the breadwinner…and?”

“But why are you worried about her? She’s living her life she don’t care about what you talking about. Everyone knows the world knows about her husband going back and forth to jail. Everybody knows about that already. There’s nothing you can do to slam her and make her look bad. The world knows already mind your business, get you some business, and stay out of Nikki’s business.”

“Doesn’t matter that who she chose. Doesn’t mean he’s incapable of loving her! Women date men with degrees and money and aren’t even happy.”

