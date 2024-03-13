MadameNoire Featured Video

Jess Hilarious expressed on the Breakfast Club that she thinks haters should leave Yung Miami alone on social media, and the former City Girls member responded.

During the “Jess with the Mess” segment for the March 11 episode, Jess discussed the “new” hate surrounding Yung Miami.

“Yung Miami responds to fans criticizing her being outside twerking and not working on her career,” Jess read before diving into her thoughts. “I don’t get why they won’t just leave her alone. I don’t understand like, what is this new Yung Miami hate train? I hate it. I don’t like it.”

Charlamagne tha god commented about the whole situation being the internet creating a “narrative.”

Jess mentioned Miami’s March 8 tweet about how people flip-flopping on others should be studied, saying she agreed.

Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, shared a clip of Jess seemingly defending her, captioning the X post, “Try to take who???? It ain’t enough of y’all bitches.”

There are two discussions regarding Miami, but they all have one factor—Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Miami posted a video of her doing a club appearance on March 10, having a blast. Following that post, the Caresha, Please podcast host posted advertisements for more club appearances, raising eyebrows and making people wonder if the rapper is working on her music.

Some claim the club appearances are her “flopping” and believe her connection to Diddy ruined her.

“Yung Miami went from performing at the VMAs to performing at Soco within a year…damn.”

“Yung Miami in Hampton, Va, for a club appearance? That contract done ran out.”

“That sugar daddy really gone omg.”

“I thought she was doing a million dollars a month.”

“I really hope you saved the blood money ’cause that train gone.”

Other comments were directly about Diddy. Since singer Cassie’s lawsuit against the music mogul and the allegations, heads turned to his ex-“Shawty Doo Wop,” with people wondering if she knew about everything about Diddy before the claims came to light. Some people don’t care whether or not she knew but refuse to like her as an artist because of her ties to him.

“Let it go,” one person wrote. “You went over there playing with the devil, and now your ass is tied up in some shit, and not only are you involved, but your spirit is being weighed down with guilt!!”

“Don’t you got a party to go to with Diddy.”

“The hate train came from you talking to Diddy. Girls like you was the main, he had a baby on you, you stayed and you was supposed to be a city girl. I think people really wanted you to live up to your name in that moment, and you let your fans down!! Then you bragged about getting peed on. Then you went radio silent when the Cassie stuff came out. Then, your cousin is also in the lawsuit. So, I think that’s where the hate train came from.”

In her defense, MadameNoire reported that she removed Diddy from her upcoming reality show when the allegations continued, showing that she distanced herself from him.