Netizens on social media think there is beef brewing between Waka Flocka Flame’s ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, and Waka’s new girlfriend, Mel. On March 11, both women, who look eerily similar, took to their Instagram Stories with seemingly shady subliminal posts. It’s unclear if they were throwing petty jabs at one another.

Rivera—who was married to Wocka for eight years before they split in 2022—posted a picture of a woman confidently walking that read, “No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up.”

Then, Mel took to her Instagram Story with a picture that seemed like a subtle comment toward Rivera’s post. The Fashion Nova ambassador’s post read, “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy.”

In the caption, she offered more thoughts about the picture, writing, “This one is the one, cuz it’s making me jealous and bitter.”

Both subtle posts were shared on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, sparking speculation among netizens in the comments section about whether the two women, both associated with Waka, conflicted with each other. Most of the comments section supported Rivera, who raises her daughter, Charlie, with the “O Let’s Do It” rapper.

“Tammy never gave ‘washed up,'” one user penned.

Another fan of the former reality TV star wrote, “Tammy, sit this out. We got this… What’s her @?”

Some netizens in the comments section called out Mel for her petty comment.

“Y’all gotta stop calling every baby mama bitter. It’s giving insecurities. Some baby mamas ain’t get left, they ESCAPED, and if you’re already beefin’ with the ex-wife, then baby, you must be close to figuring out why,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another chimed in, “Tammy will forever be top-tier! Why is the new person always so convinced that the ex is bitter? Enjoy your time, and just pray he doesn’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth.”

Waka publicly announced his relationship with Mel on Instagram in January, but his new romance was met with resistance.

As previously reported, the rapper — real name Juaquin James Malphurs — hard-launched his relationship with Mel on Jan. 10, but the romantic post received backlash from fans praying for a reconciliation between him and his ex-wife, Rivera.

Waka shut down the criticism in the comments section.

“If y’all really loved me and Tammy, respectfully, can y’all respect our personal [lives],” he penned.

Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, also stepped in to speak up for the rhymer’s romance with Mel.

“Leave my father alone. He is happy, and my mother is happy both in separate relationships,” she commented.

Mel and Waka are still going strong. In a slideshow on Mel’s Instagram page Feb. 15, the educator and model sat on a bed filled with rose petals, red balloons and a giant teddy bear. In the caption, the Puerto Rican beauty revealed that her rapper boo pulled out all of the stops in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“‘I give my life for you. I die and come back. Do that twice for you.’ I love you, Waka, ty for the most amazing Valentine’s Day ever,” Mel wrote. “Everyone go and stream ‘Foreva’ by Waka Flocka Flame…he wrote it for me.”

Rivera has been keeping a low profile since her split with Waka. The seemingly unbothered baddie took to Instagram on Monday, sporting a fresh face with no filter to flaunt her natural beauty.

On March 12, the Nicaraguan and Black American bombshell returned to Instagram and reassured fans that she was doing fine amid speculation about her alleged rift with Mel. A post shared to her Instagram Story read, “Please leave me alone… I am happy where I am in life and who I’m with!”

Heard you loud and clear, Tammy!

