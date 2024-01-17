MadameNoire Featured Video

Waka Flocka Flame has found love again, but fans aren’t happy to see the rapper happy and thriving with his new lady.

Criticism sparked on Instagram on Jan. 10, shortly after the star — real name Juaquin James Malphurs — hard-launched his relationship with a woman named Mel. On Wednesday, the “O Let’s Do It” hitmaker posted a photo that captured him snuggled up against his new girlfriend, Mel. The 37-year-old New York native could be seen holding his lady as she stood between his legs in front of a swanky helicopter.

“Crazy bout Big MeL #MelWaka,” Waka captioned the cute photo.

Fans and stars like Busta Rhymes and Lil Scrappy flocked to the comments section to congratulate the hitmaker on his new relationship, but a few bothered netizens were quick to fire off their concerns about the celeb’s new flame. Some urged the rapper to return “back home” to his ex-wife, Tammy Rivera. The 37-year-old beauty entrepreneur and the Atlanta resident were married for eight years before they split in 2022.

“Waka don’t piss me off, who is this lady?????????” “We want you to go back home sir.” “When some celebrities move on it don’t be looking right lol.” “Idk but I feel like only Tammy is for Waka. I love Tammy & imma stick beside her.”

Waka hopped in to defend himself as criticism poured down the comments section.

“If y’all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y’all respect our personal [lives],” he penned. Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, whom she co-parents with the award-winning hip-hop star, also stepped in to speak up for the rhymer’s romance with Mel.

“Leave my father alone. He is happy, and my mother is happy both in separate relationships,” she commented.

Who is Mel?

According to the Shade Room, Mel is “an educator and calls herself ‘Teacher Bae.'” The Puerto Rican and Brazilian baddie reportedly has “six degrees.”

We’re happy for you, Waka!

In July, the Marriage Bootcamp alum opened up about dating post his split from Rivera. In one Instagram post, the rhymer told fans he wanted to date a woman who prioritizes herself.

“I want your first priority to be you, your ambitions, your life, and your future. Stay focused! I want the best for you. Don’t let me be your distraction. Let me be your motivation, your support, and your help to GROW,” he added.

In the caption, the rapper promised to make “the world fall” for whomever he found love with.

“Where is my peace… I’m waiting for her but in the mean time I’m a live a little.”

Hopefully, Waka has found peace with Mel. Rivera hasn’t confirmed whether she is dating a lucky someone, as per Charlie’s claim, but the good sis looks at peace, too.

On Jan. 8, the Nicaraguan and Black American bombshell attended the Mean Girls red carpet premiere with Charlie and her niece.

