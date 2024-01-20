MadameNoire Featured Video

A former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star’s refulgent glow could be seen on her Jan. 16 Instagram post, where she declared, “Raw is rare.”

Tammy Rivera shared a pic of herself with dazzling eyes, pink lips, and eyebrows that looked good. The reality star’s faux locs looked fresh, and her baby hairs were laid down.

A second photo comprised the former LHHA star giving us her side profile, flaunting the slick baby hair and gold wristwatch.

Face card never declines!

Tammy posted a Leo meme on the second slide that read, “You don’t see me unless I wanna be seen; I stay to myself and mind my business.”

Her followers couldn’t refrain from gawking at her beauty.

“My Leo girl. I really love you, Tammy. Nobody like US!”

“It’s the glow for me.”

“Tammy, raw is best. I [love] looking at [you].”

Tammy is clearly wifey material and used to be one in 2014 when she exchanged “I dos” with her now ex-husband, Waka Flocka Flame.

But the pair split in 2022, with Rivera confirming it in an Instagram Live.

“Y’all not gon’ Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking ’bout Waka and all that stuff,” she said, fed up from being bombarded with the questions. “I said the man was fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together, and that’s cool. We’re good. We’re in good spaces.”

The reality star added that despite their split from a previous relationship, Waka and her daughter, Charlie Rivera, were still on good terms.

But let’s not knit our eyebrows because Tammy’s daughter, Charlie Rivera, dropped a bombshell last week. Waka debuted his new beau on Instagram, whom he called “Big Mel,” on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Crazy bout Big Mel,” he wrote.

Trolls bombed his comments with Tammy’s name, disapproving of his new relationship.

“Waka, don’t piss me off; who is this lady???????”

“We want you to go back home, sir.”

“When some celebrities move on it don’t be looking right lol.”

“Idk, but I feel like only Tammy is Waka. I love Tammy & Imma stick beside her.”

It prompted the rapper and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta member to put his foot down.

“If y’all really loved me and Tammy, respectfully, can y’all respect our personal lives.”

In an attempt to silence the trolls, Charlie stirred the pot, writing, “Leave my father alone. He is happy, and my mother is happy. Both in separate relationships.”

Now fans are wondering who Tammy’s new beau is.