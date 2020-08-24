Porsha Williams Tells People Mad She Put Box Braids In Her 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Hair To Mind Their “Bald Headed Business”

Porsha Williams doesn’t care to hear anyone’s opinions about what she chooses to do with 1-year-old daughter Pilar’s hair (aka, PJ).

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made this clear on her daughter’s IG page after people took to it, as well as Williams’s personal page, to express their confusion and for some, disdain, over the child having extensions in her head at such a young age. The reality TV personality has, as of late, been posting images and video with her daughter wearing extensions. People seemed to have a particular issue with the short box braids she most recently had installed. Well, whatever the intentions behind people’s comments, mama wasn’t having it.

“Mom Note: a lot of you MF’s just got Blocked!” she wrote. “I hope your comment about my baby’s hair was worth it:) Her hair is longer and healthier than yours so please mind y’all bald headed business! Thank you”

Not everyone who commented about Pilar’s hair had something disapproving to say though. People commented on recent pictures of the tot to say that they loved her hair.

“PJ hair is ALWAYS LAID 😍😍😍i love her braids,” said one commenter.

“Those little braids be so cute on her,” stated another.

“Hey Porsha gurl… i did the same thing with my only daughter when she was a baby too, yea they talked…but i didnt listen!!” said another supportive fan of the look. “I kept right on jazzin up MY baby hair and now she grown jazzing it up HER self now! It looks great gurl F ‘em gurl.”

Check out the mixed bag of reactions people have to this little lady’s look by hitting the flip: