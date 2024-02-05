MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams and her family are having fun in the Costa Rican sun.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has shared snapshots and snippets from her family’s vacation home visit on the Central American country’s soils. The Pursuit of Porsha author and busy entrepreneur posted a photo Jan. 20 of her daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, and husband, Simon Guobadia, with Costa Rica’s stunning scenery behind them.

A video on the post’s second slide showed a lighthearted family time moment between the trio. While Porsha recorded, Pilar and Simon played a game and danced to music. The mother of one briefly panned over the outdoor space and gave a glimpse of inside the home.

In her caption, Porsha warmly greeted her 7.6 million followers. She wrote, “Good Morning!! Costa Rica Home sweet home #DaCru #MyBabies.”

The former reality star’s follow-up posts showcased more of her family and their Costa Rican home.

Pilar donned a pink and polka dot Minnie Mouse swimsuit in one video. As the 4-year-old posed and veered toward the pool, viewers could peep the two spiral staircases leading toward the residence’s grand entryway.

Another clip showed Porsha and her daughter dancing in the pool before picking fresh lemons with Simon. In her caption, the Go Naked Hair entrepreneur said her family had “a beautiful day” making lemonade from the harvest they pulled off their property.

The lemons ranged from big to small and yellow to light green.

Porsha set the clip to Ayra Starr’s 2023 track “Rhythm & Blues.”

The Guobadias celebrated Pilar’s fourth birthday in April at their Costa Rican vacation home.

The RHOA alum’s recap included time in the pool area and bounce houses for the children. After turns hitting, punching, and even kicking a Minnie Mouse piñata with Pilar’s name on the back, everyone got dressed for a memorable evening.

In a pink dress, Pilar blew out candles on a three-tiered Minnie Mouse birthday cake. Later on, the 4-year-old and her mother enjoyed fireworks illuminating the nighttime sky.

“A Costa Rica Birthday fit for a princess @pilarjhena!!! The Guobadias know how to have a good time! Fireworks at the house, family obstacle course, cookout and lots of love â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¾ . We love you so much, whittle munchkin!! ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡· #PuraVida #MiniMe #ThisIs4 #FamilyFunPack,” Porsha captioned the birthday recap.

