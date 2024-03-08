MadameNoire Featured Video

Nearly two weeks after 90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela Deem announced her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was missing, he reported to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office in Hazlehurst, Georgia, to confirm he was alive.

Deputies told Radar Online that Ilesanmi went to the JDCS office on Monday and confirmed his safety.

According to a YouTube live conducted by reality blogger John Yates on Feb. 26, before Ilesanmi verified his safety physically with police, he allegedly told police that he feared for his life there.

“Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” Yates stated. Someone in the background added that Ilesanmi instructed police not to give his location to his wife.

On Feb. 26, Deem went to TikTok to express her concern about not hearing from her hubby two months after coming to the United States from Nigeria.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved. We can’t find him,” she said during an Instagram Live.

Deem spoke with Yates, telling him that Michael left import items, from clothes to his ID.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” Yates said during a Live. “That’s what makes this even crazier. She does have security cams, but nothing was picked up. One of the grandkids was here when he had left that day, but didn’t see him leave. He didn’t take a car because he doesn’t have a car…I’m not talking about like a Paul Paul Staehle in the Brazil Wilderness gone.”

Deem exclaimed that regardless of the troubles in their past relationship, she still loved him and worried about his safety.

“He’s my husband, and I love him, and I don’t know where he’s at. As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f— is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something’s wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul,” she cried.

Deem met Ilesanmi online in 2018, and the two exchanged vows in 2020.

The couple’s wedding became a viral meme because Deem resisted vowing to “obey” her husband.

“Obey what? And Obey who?” Deem asked before cracking up and going through with the vows, silently forcing out the “obey” part.