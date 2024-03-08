MadameNoire Featured Video

A judge threw out the restraining order petition Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson, filed against Keke Palmer after he failed to attend the hearing.

The judge set the court hearing for Feb. 29, where Sarunas would’ve made his plea for the protective order against his brother’s superstar ex. But the Insecure actor didn’t show, prompting the judge to label the case “dismissed” on the minute order.

Palmer dated Sarunas’ brother, Darius, for a few years and welcomed her firstborn son, Leo. In November 2023, the public learned of the couple’s severe relationship woes after Palmer filed a temporary restraining order against Leo’s father and sought custody of their son. Compounding the situation, still photos from the 30-year-old actress’s home security depicted the couple in a physical dispute inside the house.

A judge granted her custody of their child. But the matter would escalate as family members from both parties got involved, like Sarunas, Yhinyer T. Hubbard (Darius and Sarunas’ mother) and Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer.

Sarunas involved himself in the ordeal after posting a since-deleted tweet, painting Palmer as the abuser (without naming her). But Mama Palmer chimed in and chewed him out in an Instagram video.

On Jan. 19, Sarunas marched to the court to file a restraining order against Palmer, stating she made “foul claims” and sexual abuse allegations.

“I have never done such a thing,” he wrote in the filing. “She has gone to the media [and] has used her celebrity to publicity lie on my family [and] myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public. I have emails to prove [it]. We have had banging at our door from strangers…She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.”

He also claimed Palmer “harassed [and] stalked” his friends and family on social media.

“[Palmer] has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on me [and] my family. Has caused career damage,” Sarunas wrote in the petition.

The actor requested that the podcaster remain 150 yards away from him and refrain from harassing or publicly speaking about him.

The judge initially denied the petition but scheduled the hearing to allow Sarunas to state his case. The judge was even gracious enough to extend Sarunas’ deadline to serve the actress with the court documents.

In a statement to the outlet, Palmer’s mother called Sarunas’ restraining order his attempt at clout chasing and said it needed to be stopped.