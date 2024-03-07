MadameNoire Featured Video

OK! magazine reported that the exes of axed ABC News anchors2, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach— Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue—are reportedly serious about their relationship, but there aren’t talks about marriage.

According to the outlet, people spotted Marilee and Andrew smiling hand-in-hand, making their way to dinner on March 1 in Manhattan. An insider shared that the attorney and Melrose Place alum appeared happy when they attended the New York Rangers game with Marilee’s daughter, good news to those who pitied the couple after news broke of their exes’ tumultuous affair in December 2022.

According to E News, the 46-year-old attorney donned a long Black coat, matching gloves and ankle boots, opting for a slick back ponytail. The actor walked in white sneakers, a puffer jacket and blue jeans.

The insider claimed Marilee and Andrew were serious about their relationship but weren’t in talks of marriage, understandably so since they’ve only been together for about six months.

“They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year-marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase,” the anonymous person said, adding, “They are fully together and committed. It’s a very healthy relationship.”

Reports of Marilee and Andrew’s relationship surfaced in December 2023, with an unnamed source disseminating the couple’s relationship following T.J. and Amy’s relationship becoming public, according to MadameNoire.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” the source said.

The journalists were spotted looking cozy in public on multiple occasions despite the boisterous criticism from the internet.

But amid the online pitchforks, Amy and T.J. maintained that their romance didn’t start until after they separated from their partners, even on their Amy & T.J. iHeartPodcast.

In the Dec. 5 episode, the couple affirmed they clarified the chronology of their relationship.

“We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn’t the case,” T.J. said. “Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings.”

Amy said she stopped wearing her wedding ring and that many close to her knew she was mid-divorce.

“It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced,” Amy explained. “I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself.”