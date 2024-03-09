MadameNoire Featured Video

Rita “Bad Girl Riri” Smith and Theodore Smith Sr. are the viral older couple who invite the world into their love life.

In the latest installment of Tales From TikTokthe adorable pair marked their 43rd-anniversary last month; the Smiths shared a glimpse of their heartfelt celebration on TikTok on Feb. 14. Riri, adorned in an elegant all-white pantsuit with delicate fringes on the cuffs of her sleeves, radiated timeless beauty.

At the start of the video, Theodore bestowed a crown on his lover’s resplendent silver tresses. Their dining room hosted a modest white cake crowned with candles and berries. A red gift bag, carefully placed by Theodore, awaited Riri, who gleefully uncovered Good Girl brand lotion and perfume.

The couple’s emotional journey continued on Black Star Network’s The Culture, where Theodore presented his wife with a heartfelt gift – a necklace with a heart pendant. The poignant moment unfolded live, bringing both Riri and Theodore to tears.

“I bought her this little necklace, and since we were going live, I wanted to show my love to her,” Theodore explained. It’s a necklace with a heart, and I wanted to present this to her. You’re my sweetheart.”

Post-anniversary celebrations, Riri and Theodore became sought-after guests on various talk shows and podcasts, generously sharing their marital wisdom.

A particularly touching moment unfolded on the Dear Future Wifey podcast, hosted by Laterras R. Whitfield. The couple opened up about the challenges they faced, including Riri’s battle with endometrial cancer. Theodore expressed deep emotion as he recounted how resolute faith in God sustained him during this challenging period, affirming his commitment to Riri despite the hardships.

“During that time, God kept me,” Theodore said. “He didn’t let me wonder, like thinking about another woman. I don’t know how to explain it, but when you’re in love with somebody…(wipes away his tears) I’m going to say it like this here: God’s grace is sufficient.”

The couple’s resilience and commitment to maintaining a thriving marriage became the focus of their appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Feb. 27. Like an open book, the couple shamelessly gifted the audience advice to preserving spice in a relationship.

“One of the secrets is that I knew what I wanted in a woman,” he explained. “I used to take her lingerie shopping because I don’t just want to be married…I want a marriage on fire. I want it to be hot. Most of the time, we get into a relationship; ‘I got her now. So, it’s over with,’ Nah, this ain’t gon’ happen here.

Riri advocated for women investing in lingerie to stoke the flames in their homes.