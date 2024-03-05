MadameNoire Featured Video

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good made their first red-carpet appearance together since the former was found guilty of assault and harassment in his domestic violence trial.

On March 3, the couple were all smiles as they walked down the red carpet hand in hand during the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. While chatting with Extra TV, Majors, 34, revealed that he and the Harlem actress were “in love” and “doing good” after his conviction.

Good, 42, added, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

In December, a New York City jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment in a two-week domestic violence trial against his ex, Grace Jabbari. The charges were connected to an alleged fight the former pair had in March 2023. The 34-year-old actor was acquitted of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

The star — who was axed from Marvel and several other film projects due to the trial — did not mention anything about the case on Sunday. Still, he and Good gushed about being in the presence of Black excellence during the Special Achievement Awards Luncheon. The annual event honors Black filmmakers, actors and directors who have made outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.

“It is important to celebrate just Black entertainers. People who are bringing their unique view, their unique way of sharing and storytelling,” Good shared.

The Tinseltown veteran — dating Majors since 2023 — said she was excited to celebrate Meet the Blacks director Deon Taylor, who was honored with the Horizon Award on Sunday, Deadline noted.

“He’s been a mentor and a big brother,” the Day Shift actress added.

Majors echoed his lady’s sentiments.

“We’re letting everybody know that we are here. We make beautiful art… We’re happy to be here, and we’re here to look after and celebrate our brother Deon Taylor.”

According to a source, Good and Majors have been living in NYC since the domestic violence trial conviction.

A source told People in February that Good and the former Lovecraft Country actor had been living together happily in the Greenwich Village area of NYC since his domestic violence trial verdict.

“They’re solid and very much in love,” the insider claimed.

The couple also owns a 4-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy and reportedly embarked on a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New York, making a stop in Texas to visit Majors’ mother, according to the source.

Majors’ sentencing is set for April 8. He faces up to one year in prison.

RELATED CONTENT: Jonathan Majors Dubs Girlfriend Meagan Good His ‘Coretta’ Scott King