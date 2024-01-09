MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Jonathan Majors, who was recently found guilty of domestic violence continues to bring up late author and civil rights leader Coretta Scott King amid conversations regarding his romantic partners.

Known for his roles in Lovecraft Country, Creed III, Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Majors compared his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, to King while discussing his case’s headline-making verdict during a dramatic interview with Good Morning America published Jan. 8 via ABC News.

The male Hollywood star told GMA that Good had been a heaven-sent “angel” during his legal woes against his former girlfriend, actress Grace Jabbari. The latter previously accused Majors of physically assaulting her during a March 2023 incident in New York City’s Chinatown.

While speaking about Good’s steadfast place by his side before and during his trial, Majors said, “She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

Majors and Good have been publicly dating since May 2023. In late December, a New York-based jury found the actor guilty of harassment and assault in connection to Jabbari’s March 2023 claims.

During the trial, the actor and his legal team maintained his innocence and claimed Majors was a victim of Jabbari’s violence. Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that the actor was the incident’s main aggressor.

Jabbari’s camp also highlighted an audio recording she secretly captured of Majors telling her — a white woman — that a man of his stature needed a “Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama” type of companion.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be… and trying to give a reference point to that,” Majors said in his GMA interview about his message to Jabbari. “Another thing I was trying to say is that I need her — in that case, Grace — to make the sacrifices that I am making.”

Elsewhere in his recent interview, the actor shared why he chose now to speak out about his domestic violence trial. He also reflected on how he felt when his guilty verdict was announced. He firmly denied inflicting the injuries Jabbari sustained during their March 2023 incident.

“It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave. And giving my part of the story,” the actor told GMA. “Shock. I was absolutely shocked — and afraid,” he said of his reaction to the verdict.

Jabbari’s attorney, Brittany Henderson, responded to Majors’ GMA interview and said in part, “It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions.”

