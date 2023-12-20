MadameNoire Featured Video

A New York City jury of six men and women (even) found recently axed Marvel actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assault and harassment in the two-week domestic violence trial between him and his ex-Grace Jabbari.

According to Deadline, the 34-year-old actor was found not guilty of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

After the jury read the verdict, the presiding Judge, Michael Gaffey, reminded the actor he was prohibited from contacting Jabbari.

Following the verdict, District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated the evidence presented in court demonstrated a cycle of abuse and “patterns of coercion” from Majors.

“The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” Bragg said. “Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Majors’ lawyers Priya Chaudhry expressed appreciation for the jury acquitting the (I) Loki actor of intentional assault and aggravated harassment. But they were disappointed and confused that the jury “somehow” found him guilty of the other charges.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that,” Chaudhry shared. “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

The domestic abuse trial stemmed from Jabbari and Majors’ March 25 altercation that occurred as a chauffeur was driving them home and ended on a Chinatown sidewalk, MadameNoire reported

The 30-year-old accuser claimed the incident started after she spotted an explicit text from another woman on Majors’ phone.

Police arrived at Majors’ apartment the morning after and found Jabbari sleeping with bruises and marks on her body, some with dried blood.

The trial included testimonies from police who arrested the actor, the emergency surgeon who treated the professional dancer, the companions Jabbari went clubbing with after the incident, a domestic violence expert, and NYPD detective Ronnie Mejia, who Chaundrh urged to investigate Jabbari’s cross-complaint.

A September 2022 domestic incident was mentioned along with text messages released to the public, but there are no further details about what led to it.

Following the verdict, Marvel Studios confirmed with the outlet that it decided to sever ties with Majors.