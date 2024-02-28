Tales From TikTok: Couple Learn They Are Expecting Fraternal Twins At Gender Reveal Party

Pregnant TikTok influencer and lash technician DLariah Keller — known as @dlariahh.j on the app — was delivered a huge surprise at her gender reveal party in December 2023. A video shared to the soon-to-be-mom’s TikTok page on Dec. 4, captured her and her baby daddy jumping for joy when they discovered they were expecting fraternal twins.

In the short clip, Keller and her boo used wine glasses to tear a chunk out of a delicious white frosted cake that would reveal the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joys underneath. The couple lit up with excitement when they tore into the tasty cake to find one layer of pink and one layer of blue on either side of the sweet treat, indicating that they would be welcoming a boy and a girl.

Keller jumped up and embraced a family member nearby after discovering the precious news of her fraternal twins. In the background, relatives of the lash technician and the father of her children shouted and yelled with excitement following the big reveal. In a follow-up post that captured a different angle of the TikTok influencer’s gender reveal moment, Keller could be heard screaming, “We done! No more kids!”

Netizens on TikTok lit up the comments section with love and congratulatory messages for the beautiful mom and her baby daddy.

“Bless you and your babies,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented, “I have fraternal twins, and they are the absolute best.”

A third user hilariously penned, “Congratulations. The daddy almost jumped out of his skin.”

Keller is just a few months away from giving birth to her precious twins. She’s due in April, according to her registry. The sweet mom has already come up with names for her adorable children, too. In a video shared to TikTok Feb. 19, Keller documented her beautiful baby shower for the twins, who will be named Rhylan Josiah and Reign Royale, according to a welcome sign seen at the beginning of the precious video. Surrounded by close friends and family, Keller and her baby daddy opened gifts and took pictures with loved ones as they celebrated their babies.

According to a previous post, Keller found out she was pregnant in August. The 20-year-old said her mother “was so shocked” when she told her about her pregnancy.

“She was so shocked we cried the ENTIRE day, but not disappointed,” the TikTok star clarified. “I have graduated high school & I am 20 years old, lol. Now, she’s so excited about being a grandma aka ‘MiMi’.”

In January, the young mother told fans that carrying children helped her mature mentally.” I feel like my pregnancy has definitely matured me. It hasn’t affected me in a bad way. I definitely look and think about things differently now,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Open About The Woes Of In-Vitro Fertilization