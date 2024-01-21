MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg says he turned down being a $100 million XXX creator on OnlyFans because what’s in his pants is only for his wife to see.

The Long Beach-repping hip-hop OG recalled the alleged offer Jan. 18 during the first episode of Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake with Double S Express. Snoop said a proposition to post on the polarizing content subscription service came his way, but he didn’t clarify who the offer was from.

While there are OnlyFans creators besides the sexually explicit ones usually associated with the website, the Doggystyle rapper said he’d have to share his manhood with the public to make the estimated millions he could.

Snoop explained he turned down the idea out of respect for his wife and longtime love, Shante Broadus. The rapper believed that his “Black wife” wouldn’t ever allow him to post a photo online of his package — regardless of the dollar amount offered.

“They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” Snoop told Slink. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'”

“I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, nigga. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,'” the rapper noted.

Although he skipped out on the alleged $100 million OnlyFans deal, Snoop is securing other bags.

In August 2023, the rapper-actor-entrepreneur dropped his first shoe collection in collaboration with Sketchers.

The line includes slip-ins and lace-up sneakers from $100 to $125 in sizes 3.5 up to 14, according to Billboard. The ongoing collaboration is part of a multi-year partnership the hip-hop OG signed with the shoe company, noted a press release.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor, and we created this collection for all walks of life,” said Snoop. “Step yo’ shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair—with Skechers, you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts; you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

In January, Sketchers shared several Instagram posts promoting its collab with the rapper.

Besides the funds pulled in from his footwear foray, Snoop has also ventured into the children’s entertainment world.

Via Doggyland Media, Snoop dropped the animated series Doggyland in 2022 for kids everywhere. The show’s website explains that the series “features a colorful cast of dogs in a vibrant world where they sing, rap and dance to fun and educational songs that teach learning and cognitive fundamentals for kids.”

The show’s topics include “letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, hygiene, accepting others and more.”

Clips of the show are available on YouTube, where creators can make revenue based on their views.

Snoop posted a silly clip of Doggyland’s main character, Bow Wizzle, on Instagram Jan. 18. See it below.

