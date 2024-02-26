MadameNoire Featured Video

On Feb. 25, Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), and Miss CiCi’s yams were yamming in a rich, chocolate latex Venus Prototype dress with a thigh-high split. She topped her ode to chocolate look off with cocoa-colored Louboutins. Social media users also went up for the cocoa-skinned baddie.

The singer was noticeably thicker than her typically slim build following the December birth of her and Russell’s daughter, Amora Princess Wilson. The stunning mother of four posted a video and still images of the gorgeous brown gown. It was also her first red carpet since Amora’s birth.

“My 1st SAG Award Nomination #TheColorPurple. Let’s GoðŸ¤˜ðŸ½,” Ciara captioned the post.

“Diamond Pancakes ðŸ¥ž,” she penned for the second post.

Her comments section went up immediately for her newfound thick frame.

Ciara had her homie, fellow chocolate baddie Kelly Rowland, cussing on the internet.

“HAWWWTDAMNNNNNN!!ðŸ¤©,” Rowland wrote.

@Jamn_beauty kept it simple, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen…. CIARA ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜.”

“OH YES, THIGHSðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥,” someone else penned.

Ciara’s bestie, LaLa Anthony, hyped her up, too.

“Gooooooooo bestie ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜,” LaLa wrote.

Even X App users got in on the action, complimenting the singer and actress on her sexy, thick look for the SAG Awards.

It appears that Ciara is enjoying her fuller figure. In another Instagram post from Feb. 19, the thick songstress looked stunning with a chocolate bathing suit, floor-length boho braids and glowing skin.

“Embrace every stage of life ðŸ¤,” the 38-year-old beauty captioned the post.

Fans and supporters praised Ciara’s post-baby body, but her adoring husband Russell won for the best comment.

“Beautiful Black Queen. I Love You,” he wrote.

The Color Purple cast (Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Jon Batiste, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Louis Gossett, Jr., Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R.,) was nominated for a SAG Award for “Outstanding Performance By A Cast In a Motion Picture.”

It was Ciara’s first SAG nomination.