Nicki Minaj doesn’t need anyone coming for her and her live streams with online sensations Kai Cenat and Funny Marco.

The Queen rapper cleared the air about her friendly relationships with the two online celebrities after separate Instagram Live sessions with them Oct. 24, according to TMZ.

“We both from the same [country]. We can both take it. [Pause],” the Pink Friday 2 artist wrote about her bond with Kai — noting their Trinidadian roots.

Regarding Marco, Nicki protectively said the social media personality wasn’t just some “crazy” man. Speaking about the viral prankster’s success, she said, “That man is a star with his own brand.”

Nicki’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2 , was pushed back once again.

People reported that on her Oct. 24 Instagram Live, Nicki said, “This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2 the album is going to make people fall in love immediately.”

Although the femcee previously promised her Barbz that they’d receive the project on Nov. 17, the “Barbie World” artist shared on her Instagram Stories Oct. 26 that the album is now dropping on her birthday, Dec. 8. Unexpectedly but excitingly, she also has a new fragrance on the way.

In a lengthy open letter to her fans — posted on her website — Nicki gushed even more over Pink Friday 2 and what’s in the works. She reassured her eager supporters that CDs of the new album had been signed with her autograph and tour dates were already set.

“And yes, this album is brilliant. Every word. Every melody. Every beat. I’ve really been having so much fun. You guys have been one of the biggest motivators ever. Y’all can somehow make me laugh, cuss me out, get cussed tf out by me, dissect the BARS, fuck with my CREATIVE approach, give me my flowers, boss me around, get on my nerves, bully me — AHHHHHHHHHH what’s better than being a PHKNG BARB???!! NADA!!!!!! Nothing!!!! Zero!!! Zilch!!!!!! Be BLESSED. Love always, Onika.”

Nicki, 40, was surprised during her Oct. 24 Instagram Live session when Kai, 21, said he was going to jail.

The Twitch stream later announced that he’d be live streaming from jail for seven days starting Oct. 27. The cinematic trailer that the online personality dropped included Druski, Chrisean Rock, NLE Choppa and more.

