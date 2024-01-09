MadameNoire Featured Video

Oh, how the tables have turned! Comedian and Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, announced on Monday, Jan. 8, that she’s joining veteran comedian Katt Williams on his Dark Matters tour.

With Torrei, 45, and Williams, 52, on tour together, the tension between the First Sunday actor and Hart, 44, persists to grow.

As MadameNoire reported, Williams recently threw shade at Hart during his appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, rekindling their five-year plus feud.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” the 52-year-old said. “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called Soul Plane that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person.”

Williams then suggested Hart was an industry “plant.”

Hart clapped back at Williams while promoting his new Netflix film, Lift, writing on X, “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ… It’s honestly sad…Please enjoy my movie trailer to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on [Netflix] in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where [actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They really love you’…I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’”

Now, Torrei, whom Hart divorced due to his infidelity, is joining her ex-husband’s nemesis on the road.

Talk about revenge.

“#Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend @kattwilliams on the Dark Matters tour,” Torrei wrote in the caption.

She included a clip of Williams’ interview on Club Shay Shay, where he said he only “put on comedians” who were funnier than him.

Commenters were here for Williams extending a fantastic opportunity to Torrei.

“So, you’re telling me her ex-husband has his own company, does comedy tours, has NEVER put her on to tour with him or even given her any type of opportunity, but she’s supposed to turn down this opportunity because it’s Katt Williams? Maaaaannnnn, eff that…go get that bag sis. Her own bd wouldn’t put her on.”

“When the opp put you on before your own baby daddy. Go, katt, go!”

“Change your last name and chase your bag. No loyalty. No problem! But let go of his last name. You can’t ride his coat tail and be messy. Stand on your own two feet. Let Eniko be the only one with his last name. You’re playing both sides. Time to cut the cord.”

Others claimed Torrei was being messy.

“Go ahead and change that last name if that’s how you feel.”

“How do you try to shade the same person whose last name you won’t drop.”

“Oh…you just not gon think about yo kids at ALL huh? This is nasty work, Torri girl! You need to let that hurt go, boo!”

Torrei will join Williams in Charlotte at the Bojangles Coliseum Jan. 27, Orlando at the Addition Financial Arena Feb. 2 and Tampa at the Yuengling Center Feb. 3. More dates to come.

Per an MN report in 2021, Hart and Torrei became husband and wife in 2003 but divorced in 2011 when news of his infidelity surfaced.

People still hate on the comedian for holding onto the Hart surname following the divorce. But in an interview with Too Fab, she explained why she maintained the Hart name.

“’Cause it’s mine, first of all,” she said. “Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third, my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

She affirmed she would remain a Hart until she decided she no longer wanted to be one.

Torrei clarified that the name didn’t land her opportunities; it was her grind.

“I do the work. I hustle every single day. So I can have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my ass and not working, you think people are gonna give me opportunity? I get the opportunity because I get out there; I network, I’ve been training.”