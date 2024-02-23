MadameNoire Featured Video

A judge abrogated Basketball Wives‘ Brittish “Cierrah” Williams’ bond at her court hearing, and she was taken into the U.S. Marshal’s custody on Tuesday, Feb. 20, after failing to turn herself in at a federal prison to start her sentence, Radar Online reported.

Back in May 2023, Williams, 34, pled guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud. She was indicted in September 2021.

Five months later, the Marriage Boot Camp star was handed a four-year sentence and ordered to pay $564,069 in restitution. She would also receive five years of supervised release.

The judge initially set her surrender date to Dec. 11, 2023. But the matriarch and her legal counsel requested a month extension to enable her to spend the holidays with her daughter and help her mother, who has custody of the reality star’s 5-year-old daughter during her incarceration, find adequate housing for her daughter.

“Ms. Williams and her mother have been working to find the necessary place,” Williams’ lawyer told the judge. They believe that she can move in by the end of December. A little more time is needed to get a suitable living space for them. They have been working on it. They will not need more than a 30-day extension to get all of these issues finalized.”

Instead of the requested Jan. 11 date, the judge granted her a new date, Jan. 3. But on that day, the celebrity convict failed to show up at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia to outset the prison check-in process. Hours before she was supposed to check in, Williams filed a motion for the judge to reduce her four-year sentence (48 months) to 32 months (2.6 years).

In her reasoning, Williams claimed she didn’t think the court accurately calculated her sentence nor considered other factors. She accused the judge of throwing the book at her because of her celebrity status.

Prosecutors opposed her request sentence reduction request.

“Even if Williams did qualify for a potential reduction, the Government would oppose relief because she failed to report to the Bureau of Prisons as directed, and she already received a more than generous disposition by way of the dismissal of counts carrying six years of consecutive mandatory minimums at the time of the original sentencing.”

She did apologize for not surrendering at the mandated time, and officials arrested Williams on Jan. 12, and she has yet to be processed into the West Virginia prison.