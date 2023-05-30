MadameNoire Featured Video

After being investigated since 2021 for monetary fraud activity, Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams pleaded guilty to 15 charges, ranging from falsifying tax returns to wrongfully applying for covid relief loans.

The St.Louis Post-Dispatch detailed the television personality’s transgressions, which also included that she committed “bank fraud, misusing social security numbers, sending fake bills for health insurance payouts and lying to the IRS and on applications for federal loans.”

The lengthiness of her financial crimes amassed almost $446,000 in stolen funds. After being indicted in October 2021, the entrepreneur continued on her scamming quest as she unjustly applied for rent relief in California.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Sayler A. Fleming, made an official statement on the reality star’s wrongdoing in the press release,

“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a first step towards justice for those victims. We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”

Despite her claims of money woes, the mother of one has been a mainstay in entertainment since joining the Basketball Wives‘ LA franchise in 2014 while in a relationship with ex-fiancé and baby daddy Lorenzo Gordon. She has since gone on to participate in WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp and hosted the morning radio show ‘The Home Team’ for WHHL last year.

However, these work commitments will have to be cut short, as she is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23. For her numerous counts, Brittish is facing multiple years in prison with millions in fines for her guilty actions in accordance with District Attorney’s office.

“The charges of misusing a Social Security number and making false statements each carry a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The bank fraud charges carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both. The wire fraud charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.”

Of the matter, Brittish revealed that she is currently doing honest work between St. Louis and Los Angeles.

“I will not be committing any more crimes for the rest of my life,” the 33-year-old promised to the Judge over her case.