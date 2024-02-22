MadameNoire Featured Video

Ex-Basketball Wives star Malaysia Pargo candidly reflected on her divorce, miscarriage and departure from the reality show in an interview with Carlos King that dropped on YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The reality queen spoke about how beautiful her 10-year marriage to her ex-husband, Jannero Pargo, was before things turned ugly when she realized some of his behavior wasn’t acceptable.

“You have to realize I was very young. I was 18 when we got together,” Malaysia said. “When I started growing into a woman of my own after having kids and realizing like, ‘Hell, wait a minute. This is not acceptable behavior.’ Your husband is not supposed to go to the club and tell you that the Fire Marshals locked him in the club, and that’s why he didn’t come home last night.”

Malaysia knew he was lying and felt her then-husband was playing with her intelligence. The 43-year-old said Jannero started a one-sided competition between them after she joined BW to bring extra income into their house to continue living their lavish lives since basketball wasn’t forever.

Malaysia said the many nights and days of crying drove her to terminate the marriage despite trying to make it work.

“I would have never thought I would be a divorcee ever…I wanted to stay married, have children and die old together

She added, “I asked God if it was okay to let go. [God] said, ‘Your husband is going through a storm. I need you to get out of the way.’ So, I moved out of the way, and so, I said, ‘I’m going to give him a year from today to go to counseling.”

Things didn’t change for the reality star, pushing her to file for divorce.

Malaysia also revealed she went through a miscarriage in her last season, but no one knew.

“I had a miscarriage during [her last season]…I was so stressed out. I was pregnant.”

Malaysia does attest that her departure from the show was God working in her life, knowing she needed a refresher.

The 43-year-old matriarch is now on Kings’ WeTv show, Bold & Bougie, with Atlanta’s finest Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith.

“Basketball Wives was my baby. I started it from season 1 to season 11,” she said. “It was so bittersweet, but it was definitely needed. Bold & Bougie is my new baby, my heart. I love the women…just like-minded women with beautiful hearts that already got their shit together that just know how to play ball. You don’t know what a breath of fresh air it is to be around bitches that got shit to lose.”