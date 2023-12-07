MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations to YouTuber Carlos King! WEtv will add his new reality series Bold & Bougie from Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment to its network, Deadline reported.

Bold & Bougie is in production and stars powerful women from Atlanta, including fashionista and Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster, entrepreneur and former lover of retired NBA player Jannero Pargo Malaysia Pargo, restauranteur Gocha Hawkins, The Real Housewives of Atlanta creator Princess Banton-Lofters, restaurant owner and Ne-Yo’s ex-wife Crystal Smith,

It’s a show that follows a group of successful women who overlook society’s expectations and age limitations. Viewers can expect to see an adamantine sisterhood containing women who have been behind the scenes supporting and caring for others for years. Each episode will be an hour long and will feature love, joy, pain, tears, loss and hangovers.

“Wetv prides itself in celebrating untold stories and exploring unchartered territories, Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, WEtv and ALLBLK, said. “Bold & Bougie captures raw and authentic moments as these courageous and unapologetic women break free from societal constraints, embrace their true potential and refuse to be defined by their age or labels. We are elated to help share their stories.”

The series premiers in 2023. It’s produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, with King as the executive producer. Brint Nisbett is the showrunner, and Angela Molloy and Noella Charles are executive producers for WEtv. Rajah Ahmed is the co-executive producer.

Kingdom Reign Entertainment is a production company that creates, produces, writes and pitches potential TV shows to major networks. And out of his production company came Hollywood Divas, The Mane Event with Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir, Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: DC, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Behind Every Man, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, Selling It in the ATL, The Nightcap with Carlos King, The Next 15, Styling Hollywood and The Encore.

The sought-after producer dubbed the “King of Reality TV,” has ten years of production experience, producing for high-profile programs like the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes and The Four on Fox.

He’s also known for his podcast Reality with the King, which topped the TV/Film charts on Apple podcast. On the podcast, the prominent producer had some iconic moments from his interviews with celebrities like NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore.

Last year in November, Carlos made the Hollywood Reporters’ “30-ish Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted TV” list.

Congratulations, Carlos King! We can’t wait to watch Bold & Bougie.