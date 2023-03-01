MadameNoire Featured Video

Malaysia Pargo will no longer star on Basketball Wives after over a decade on the hit VH1 franchise.

Previously starring in Basketball Wives LA from 2011 to 2016, then cast in a revival of the original Basketball Wives series in 2017, Malaysia explained why her time on the show has come to an end during the Feb. 27 episode.

The Vanity World founder, married to Jannero Pargo from 2004- 2014, said that prioritizing her mental health is more important than any dollar amount she’ll gain from being on the show. Malaysia explained she’s no longer willing to subject herself to the negativity she feels from some of her castmates.

“I enjoy doing Basketball Wives — it’s been 10 years. But at a point, you have to realize and say, ‘I love a baby that don’t love me back.’ So I have to walk away from this group and this show,” she said in her confessional.

“Who knows what the future holds,” Malaysia added, regarding whether she’ll ever return to the show. “But what I do know is, I don’t care about how much of a dollar amount is behind it, you have to stand up for yourself.”

Malaysia Says Goodbye To Basketball Wives

The longstanding series star emphasized she won’t be coming around the Basketball Wives group anymore during a chat with costars Jackie Christie and DJ Duffey. Malaysia told the women she couldn’t be around the group’s “bad vibes” because her mental health is “worth way more.”

She told her costars that she wasn’t quitting her friendships with them, just “the situation” of the show. Malaysia voiced her respect for Jackie and Duffey before thanking them for trying to mend her relationships with other cast members.

Will you keep watching Basketball Wives now that another series veteran has said goodbye?

Watch Malaysia’s Basketball Wives exit down below.

