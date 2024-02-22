MadameNoire Featured Video

Pastor Papi Don from the Full of Game podcast said he would rather wife a porn star than a single mother.

In the Feb. 18 episode of Full of Game and in a clip posted on Instagram, hosts Don and O Racks joked about how Don would choose to cuff a porn star over a single mother.

Racks couldn’t understand why his co-host preferred a woman who took “17 dicks” than a single mother, and Don decided to explain his reasoning.

“A porn star has been creamed, but she ain’t been crowned,” he explained.

Racks wanted to see if his co-host would change his answer by changing the scenario, making the single mother, 30, a woman who got pregnant at 15, immediately after losing her virginity.

That type of woman was a “thot” to Don.

“You wouldn’t wife her at 30, but you rather a porn star that took 17 dicks at one time,” Racks said, shocked.

Don’s explanation was cut off a few times due to his co-host and production team interrupting, but at one point, he said, “That’s my brother,” which could be him choosing to respect the single mom’s child’s father.

“A man has created…your girl has been crowned; she got kids. I’m not getting cuckold,” he said. “The reason why I’m taking the [porn star], the purpose of life is to procreate…nobody conquered [the porn star].”

“Nigga, 17 n—s conquered her with their dicks.”

Don disagreed, saying they didn’t conquer the woman but had a “quest.”

Seconds before that debate, Don encouraged women to enter marriage before having children.

Earlier in the podcast, Don said he wouldn’t marry a porn star but would date one.

“No. But I’ll date her. Dating is different,” he said. “I would date you. I’d go on vacations with you, buy you some flowers, pay a car note and do some things for you. Cuff you and live in the same house after you done recorded and did a bunch of scenes? Yeah, no.”

Commenters slammed the co-host for his way of thinking.

“We don’t take no advice from [people] with tats on their face. Their decision-making skills are clearly lacking,” a commenter wrote.

“We really live in a time where you can justify anything as long as you got paid to do it,” one person said. “Shit’s sad.”

“Single mom easily. She could have made a mistake,” one man wrote. “Husband could have died. Damn, it could have been almost anything. I think single mom rep cleaner than a porn star any day.”

While he couldn’t get the full explanation out, some commenters understood that his decision to choose the porn star over the single mother stemmed from wanting to start their own lineage.

“I support single moms all day, but I get the gist of what he’s saying.. some men want to start their own lineage with someone who isn’t carrying someone else’s already. It’s called preference, and everyone has them. And frfr a lot of women have had and/or are proudly having a ‘h*e’ phase, so it’s quick to judge what’s obvious, but we know better.”

Other men pointed out the fear of the single mother having that emotional attachment to the father of that child.