As the weather starts to cool slightly, singles are reminded of one thing: the flirty, social season of summer is coming to a close. Flying solo for the warm months, filled with beach days and rooftop parties, can be a lot of fun. But many un-partnered people start to feel differently once the cold weather drives everyone indoors. A study conducted by sustainable picnic ware brand Chinet and posted on New York Post found that Americans are 31 percent more social in the summer compared to winter. And that means that winter can be lonely if you aren’t paired up.

Enter cuffing season – the time of year when singles people lock down a cuddle buddy. The term “cuffing season” is tied to the idea that you are handcuffed to someone for this period of time. It generally begins in October and lasts through Valentine’s Day. But this year, singles are in it for a variety of surprising reasons, beyond just a cold weather cuddle buddy. Here’s a look at why cuffing season occurs and what to expect this year.