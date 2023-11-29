MadameNoire Featured Video

Natalie Nunn made it clear why she doesn’t want the internet to confuse her with someone who flies Spirit Airlines.

The Baddies executive producer took to Instagram Nov. 27 to address a photo a fan took of her allegedly on a Spirit Airlines flight the previous day. The shady flyer posted the photo of Natalie boarding their flight and wrote, “World is really so small, this broke bitch flyin’ spirit.”

Natalie reposted the fan’s photo and evidence of it going viral on X. Disregarding the fact that the viral post referred to her as a “bitch,” the Bad Girls Club alum felt it was more necessary to address the claims that she was “broke” and on a Spirit Airlines flight.

Natalie emphasized that she was on a Southwest Airlines flight — not a plane ride via Spirit.

“We have real world problems happening right now in the world — like people are dying WORLD ISSUES! And you guys wanna worry about what airline I’m flying lol!!! The same person who called me broke was on the same flight with me. I guess we just some broke a$$es lol, I LOVE THAT FOR US! Happy broke Monday everyone,” she clapped back in her Instagram caption.

The Zeus reality star noted that the flight was headed from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

The mother of one blamed online blogs for blowing the claim she flew Spirit Airlines out of proportion. In addition to saying she was “too rich for this shit,” the 38-year-old said the thought of her flying Spirit was comical.

“Y’all not about to play with me,” the Zeus star warned. “Natalie Nunn is trending, but you are never in your fucking life going to say I fly Spirit Airlines,” she continued as her Baddies clique cackled in the background.

Natalie claimed to have a “Zeus jet” that she could use to fly out her and her co-stars at their leisure. The reality TV veteran said that taking the private plane was her original plan but she ended up on the commercial flight because getting her “expensive” hair done made her too late for the first option.

“Y’all play too many games and I love that for me. Make sure I go viral every time,” the Baddies lead said lightheartedly. “It’s not Spirit, it’s definitely not Spirit. But shout out to Southwest Airlines!”

Natalie claimed that she’s never flown on a budget-friendly flight via Spirit Airlines. That said, it’s unclear why the fan would lie about the Zeus reality star being on the same 40-minute flight as her.

As Natalie mentioned, there are more important things going on in the world than worrying about the airline someone’s flying. Regardless, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be spotted flying Spirit Airlines anytime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: “Happy Holidays! White Woman Loses It On Frontier Flight, Black Woman Prays The Blood Of Jesus Over That ‘Devil’“