Bryson Bryant, the controversial son of ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta peach holder Nene Leakes, was slapped with a child support lawsuit by his ex and child’s mother, Symone Davis (real name Erin S. Davis).

Davis requested child support payments and for the courts to throw her ex in jail.

According to Radar Online, Davis filed the lawsuit on Feb. 2 in a Gwinett County, Georgia, court, accusing Bryant of failing to pay the court-ordered $708 monthly child support for their son, Blaze. She claimed in the lawsuit he owed her an outstanding balance close to but under $30,000 in child support.

The lawsuit detailed that Bryant was ordered to start paying the mandated child support on Aug. 1, 2020, but his failure led to $708 jumping to $29,736.

“In the prior Order, the Respondent was ordered to pay Petitioner $708.00 per month beginning August 1, 2020, in child support, and, as of this time, owes Petitioner the following amount of $29,736.00,” the lawsuit read.

Davis claimed in the lawsuit that Bryant could perform his court-ordered child support duties but said his refusal was “willful.” She requested the judge order him to be thrown in jail.

“The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court’s Order,” the lawsuit stated.

On July 3, 2023, Bryant was arrested on a felony charge of possessing Fentanyl after reportedly giving police false information regarding his identity.

Police claimed they caught the 34-year-old in a vehicle outside a Lawrenceville, Georgia, home. They inspected his car and retrieved a small plastic bag of a white powder that was tested and revealed as Fentanyl. He also gave officers his younger brother’s name, Brentt Leakes, and information as his own.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Bryant was released on a $6,100 bond—$1,850 for loitering, $1,850 for falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and $2,400 for “possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.”

In 2019, Davis slammed her baby daddy on social media, accusing him of being a deadbeat father to Blaze.

“Let me tell y’all somethin’ about this bucket head b—h that’s laid out on my (old) couch. He wanna make amends with me & be cool (as y’all seen throughout this year) but still continued to do dumb s—t,” she wrote on Instagram, according to MadameNoire.

She continued, “Idc about what he does as long as he takes care of our son! Anywho. He goes on to tell me he wants to do TV with me bc he knows my personality & attitude will make good TV, plus he wants to look like a bum getting out of a Lamborghini. Well, B—H, YOU GOT THE BUM PART DOWN TO A T! Then I get messages from all type of b*tches saying they seen him doing cocaine & in motels. So I say nvm to doing anything with him. Now, here we are another year & Blaze bday comes. He told everyone he was coming to Blaze party…did he show, NOPE! Did he call to tell Bk Happy Birthday, NOPE! But days later calls me asking when am I ovulating so we have another child.”