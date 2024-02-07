MadameNoire Featured Video

Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla said she’s “very single” despite rumors of a burgeoning romance with Chris Brown.

The South African songstress set the record straight about her relationship status while chopping it up with Jason Lee on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards Feb. 4. When Lee asked the R&B artist if she was dating anyone, the 22-year-old star clarified that she was “very single.”

The Johannesburg native quipped, “Anyone I’m seen with, I’m dating that person. I don’t know why, but I’m very single.”

Tyla wasn’t bothered by her lack of romantic prospects because she was basking in the win of her first Grammy. On Sunday, the R&B songbird snagged an award for Best African Music Performance thanks to her smash hit “Water.” The beautiful celeb told Lee that she was “feeling like a Grammy winner” after receiving the huge accolade.

Netizens speculated if the celebs were dating after they were spotted taking pictures together at Tyla’s birthday.

Tyla’s admission comes just one week after being spotted posing for pictures at her birthday party alongside Brown. During the event, held Jan. 30 in LA, the South African baddie and Brown nuzzled up against one another as they snapped pics. In a video obtained by LA radio station Real 92.3, the veteran performer leaned in close to whisper something in Tyla’s ear during their photo opp.

Netizens on X immediately pondered if the ill-famed celeb was trying to shoot his shot at the burgeoning songstress. Some people wondered if they were an item due to their close body language. Several internet users warned Tyla to proceed with caution due to Brown’s past of domestic violence.

Tyla isn’t dating Brown, but she has worked with the 34-year-old artist in the past.

In February 2023, Tyla opened up for the “Fine China” singer on his European tour. During a November interview with Power 106’s Justin Credible, Tyla said she learned a lot while working with the Grammy Award-winning singer and dancer. It was her first time performing in front of “thousands of people.”

Tyla continued, “Chris is a very hard worker, very talented… He would even watch my show. He’d go in a disguise and come in the audience and watch. And after, he would give me advice, like ‘You should do this more.’ I appreciated that so much…The best boot camp I could ever ask for.”

Watch the full interview below.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyla Manifested Drake Following Her On IG, ‘I Was Lowkey Waiting For Him’