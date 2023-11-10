MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland gracing the cover of NYLON France is the dose of beauty we didn’t know we needed.

The stunning editorial dropped on the French branch of the Gen-Z-focused site Nov. 7. The 42-year-old mother of two was dripped down in designer labels styled by Wilford Lenov. Rowland’s chic and contemporary fashion looks included pieces from YSL, Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi, Area, and more. Her hair looks were bodied by Los Angeles’ JStayReady, aka Jared Henderson.

MUA and Lancôme Global International Artist Sheika Daley slayed the singer’s already captivating face card. The shoot’s eye looks included a mesmerizing glossy lid and another with a silver cut-crease accent.

Rowland’s beauty and musical artistry were documented for NYLON France’s “fanzine” issue.

The creative and non-traditionally printed spread included the singer’s cover story, details about her outfits, and a large poster of her in a golden Jean Paul Gaultier look.

The cover story heavily focused on the singer’s trajectory and solo success during and after her unforgettable time as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Rowland noted that her kids inspired her as an evolving artist. The music industry vet shares her sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, whom she married in 2014. She gushed over the kids — Noah Jon, 2, and Titian Jewel, 9, — and said their fresh, joyful energy blessed her musically and as a mother.

“Motherhood has been a profound source of inspiration for me. My children, Titan and Noah, constantly introduce me to new music and creative expressions, which keeps my creative process fresh and exciting. They remind me of the importance of having fun and staying grounded, both as an artist and as a person. They have brought an incredible sense of joy and deep meaning to my life! I am a total mother hen and I take it 100%!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress chatted about the highest and lowest points of her career, being a role model, her work-life balance, and how much she relies on her faith.

On Nov. 8, Rowland shared photos on Instagram from the shoot and told her over 16 million followers that she’s been looking forward to the editorial’s release “for months.” Peep her favorite stills from the NYLON France fanzine shoot below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Covers Vogue — Preciously Poses With Papa Bear While Reflecting On ‘Mean’ Misconceptions, Marriage & ‘Pink Friday 2′”