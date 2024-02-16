MadameNoire Featured Video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted together on Valentine’s Day, just a few days after a source claimed the pair had broken up due to “tension” in their relationship.

On Feb. 14, Larsa, 49, and the 33-year-old son of basketball legend, Michael Jordan, were caught shopping at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami browsing around the store together, according to video footage obtained by TMZ. The paired were seen leaving the shop with a huge vase filled with 1-2 dozen roses. It’s unclear if the beautiful display was a sweet Valentine’s Day gift for Larsa.

The outlet noted that Marcus also paid a visit to the reality tv star’s home in Miami on Valentine’s Day. The couple — who made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023 — never confirmed the breakup chatter, but if they parted ways, it looks like they are trying to reconcile their differences now. A source close to the pair told Page Six that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if they got back together.

The alleged former lovebirds have also followed each other on Instagram, again. Marcus and Larsa unfollowed each other on the social media app shortly after a source claimed that they were “taking space from each other” due to “tension” in their relationship. On Feb. 12, an insider alleged to Page Six that Marcus’ 60-year-old father, Michael, was causing friction between him and The Real Housewives of Miami star due to his disapproval of their relationship.

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” the source explained.

The alleged breakup was mutual and had “nothing” to do with family, a source claimed.

However, during an interview with People, another confidante close to the celebs, claimed that their breakup decision had “nothing to do” with family. Another source revealed that Marcus and Larsa mutually agreed to part ways over Super Bowl weekend.

“It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday,” the source said. “They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy. They’ll probably get back together. It’s relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”

Larsa and Marcus crossed paths for the first time at a gathering hosted by mutual acquaintances in Los Angeles back in 2019. In 2022, the duo sparked romance rumors when they were seen enjoying lunch together in September of that same year. They confirmed their relationship in 2023. Netizens questioned if Marcus and Larsa were engaged in August when the former was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring while dancing at a Drake concert.



RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jordan Literally Laughed Off His Son’s Relationship With Larsa Pippen