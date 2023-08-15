Unleash Your Inner Gamer: The Nintendo Switch Is Fun for the Whole Family

Get the family together for epic adventures on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Whether playing solo or with the whole squad, the Nintendo Switch™ system offers more ways to play so you can game your way.

The Nintendo Switch system is the ultimate gaming system for family-friendly fun. From offering an impressive selection of video games that are fun for all ages—including Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe and Pokémon™ Scarlet and Pokémon Violet—to its sleek and travel-friendly design perfect for seamless gaming on the go, the Nintendo Switch™ system is ideal for gaming in almost any setting.

Whether you’re down for solo adventures or fun with the whole crew, MADAMENOIRE breaks down some of the Nintendo Switch system’s family-favorite games.

MULTIPLAYER FAMILY FUN

Mario Party™ Superstars

Roll the dice in this epic board game-style adventure. With five colorful boards to choose from, go head to head against friends and family* as you race to collect the most stars. Or dive right into Mt. Minigames and choose from 100 minigames to play. Test your skills solo or challenge your crew to a superstar collection of minigames from the Mario Party series.

WHAT WE LOVE:

It gives you more ways to play

You don’t have to play a whole board from start to finish to get in on the Mario Party action. Choose from a mountain of minigames for instant play anytime, anywhere.

It’s fun for all skill levels.

If this is your first time playing, don’t stress. The Mario Party Superstars game is easy to play, with no expertise required.

There are plenty of twists and turns.

Watch your back. You and your opponents will get plenty of chances for sabotage, so you never know who will come out on top.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Mario Party Superstars is a next-level board game adventure with exciting twists and fun minigames.

Bring the party anytime, anywhere with same-system*, local wireless* or online** play.

Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe

Burn rubber and race to the finish line in this action-packed racing adventure. Choose from 48 exciting raceways and speed past your opponents underwater, in the sky, or upside down in zero gravity. From Bowser’s Castle to Rainbow Road, the wide range of themed raceways (and skill levels) adds to the fun.

WHAT WE LOVE:

There’s plenty of racing action

From high-flying leaps to zooming across walls, this game has no shortage of exciting thrills. Whether you and the fam are racing tournament-style or a single race, there are plenty of ways to leave the competition in the dust.

Stay on track with intelligent steering.

Smart Steering is the answer for those of us who can’t seem to stay on track. Now, you can keep on driving without veering off course. 8th place, who?

Use items to get ahead.

Get an edge over your competition with plenty of chances to sabotage fellow racers with 23 items—including the classic banana peel that will send other racers around you slipping and sliding for their lives, allowing you to speed ahead. No one is safe!

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has everything you’d want for some good old family-friendly competition. Ready, set, race!

Race against up to 4 players* on a single system, 2 to 8 players together on local wireless*, or 2 to 12 players online** from around the world.

Nintendo Switch Sports

This game is sure to get everybody on their feet. Get the competition flowing and show off your skills in seven sports—golf***, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay). Use the Joy-Con™ controllers to kick, swing, or spike the ball whether you’re battling it out on the soccer field, golf course, volleyball court and more.

WHAT WE LOVE:

Get the family moving

Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend or family member for some one-on-one, two-on-two*, or free-for-all action to get everyone moving. You and the squad will be kicking and swinging your way to victory.

The controls are intuitive.

The Joy-Con controllers have easy-to-play motion controls that make gameplay a user-friendly experience. For more realistic soccer moves, attach a Joy-Con controller to the leg strap accessory for kicking action.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Go head to head in seven dynamic sports. With intuitive gameplay, it’s easy to get the whole family involved.

Up to 4 players* can join the fun on the same Nintendo Switch™ system, or 1 to 2 players can team up on the same system and play online.**

Note: Nintendo Switch Sports is incompatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite system. Be aware of your surroundings. Wear wrist straps and allow adequate room around you during gameplay. Leg strap accessory required for some soccer gameplay and sold separately.

SOLO OR ONLINE COLLABORATIVE PLAY

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Explore your island getaway and discover a wealth of natural resources that you can use to craft everything you need, from tools to furniture and more. The time of day, and even the seasons, sync to real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

WHAT WE LOVE:

Cozy and relaxing gameplay

This game is giving: curled up on the couch with a cup of tea by your side vibes. Welcome to the world of cozy games, where there’s no pressure to compete, defeat or conquer, and the general vibe is cheerful and welcoming.

Let your creativity shine.

There’s much to do as you settle into your island abode. Craft tools, furniture and even decorate your house as you explore the island.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Snuggle up with your Nintendo Switch (or the Nintendo Switch Lite for an even more lightweight experience) and kick back with this quintessential cozy game.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends or visit theirs**. Island living is better when you can share it. Play on the same system with a total of 4 people*, or play together over local wireless* or online**.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Explore the land of Paldea as you catch, battle, and train Pokémon in this delightful open-world adventure. The game’s expansive landscapes and multiple storylines allow you to play at your own pace and choose your own experience. Discover unique Pokémon exclusive to each game as you battle through Paldea and level up your Pokémon.

WHAT WE LOVE:

Always find your way

While Paldea is a vast, dynamic landscape featuring sprawling cities, deserts, mountains and more—don’t worry about losing your way. Just go to your nearest Pokémon Center and ask the employees to nudge you in the right direction.

Choose your adventure

With multiple storylines to choose from, you can game on your terms. Tackle one quest at a time or simultaneously. It’s your world.

Traveling is a breeze.

Traverse by land, water and air on the back of a form-shifting Legendary Pokémon named Koraidon (in Pokémon Scarlet) or Miraidon (in Pokémon Violet). This makes getting from point A to point B a piece of cake.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

As low-key fans of the Pokémon franchise, we are here for the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, a fully open-world game in the series.

Connect online to trade, battle Pokémon, and explore Paldea with other players on local wireless* and online** play.

Minecraft

Explore randomly generated worlds and build almost anything imaginable—from basic furniture to skyscrapers to entire villages. With two modes to choose from—Creative and Survival Modes—make your adventure your own. In Creative Mode, play with unlimited resources. The world is your oyster. In Survival Mode, build shelter and craft weapons to protect yourself from pesky creatures like spiders, zombies and more.

WHAT WE LOVE:

Let your creativity run wild

There’s no limit to what you can build in the expansive world of Minecraft. We love that this game features elements of problem-solving, design and creativity with exciting challenges.

Explore the world of Super Mario™.

The Minecraft Super Mario Mash-Up Pack is available on the Nintendo Switch system. We had so much fun exploring this colorful Super Mario™ themed world featuring your favorite Super Mario characters: Mario, Toad, Princess Peach, Yoshi and more.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Minecraft provides a nice change of pace if you’re in the mood for creative, open-ended gameplay with endless building and exploring. Your imagination is the limit.

Create and explore with friends and family too. Up to 4 players can join on the same system*, or 2 to 8 players can join a game with local wireless* or online** play.

Minecraft: © 2023 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corp.

GET YOUR GAME ON WITH THE NINTENDO SWITCH SYSTEM

Plugging in your Nintendo Switch system is a perfect way to unwind, whether embarking on solo adventures or battling it out with the family in the living room. No matter what you’re into or your skill level, there’s something here for everyone.

* Additional games, systems and accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, techniques and some accessories are sold separately.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after the initial term at the then-current price. Not available in all countries. Internet access is required for online features. Terms apply. www.nintendo.com/switch-online

*** Software update required.