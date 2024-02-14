MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has a tax lien against her from the Georgia Department of Revenue for unpaid taxes from varied years.

According to Radar Online, court documents listing Leakes’ name and her company, The Linnethia, LLC, show that the fabulous entrepreneur initially owed $17,785.22. But the fees and interests hiked the amount to $28,593.24.

If Leakes, whose real name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, doesn’t pay, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could make additional moves to ensure they get their money. According to the Brian M. Douglas law firm, the only way to get rid of tax liens is to pay the amount or sell the property and use the proceeds toward the lien.

In 2016, Forbes reported Leakes’ drama with the IRS, where documents showed the reality star owed $830,000 in back taxes for 2014, the same year she launched the Nene Leakes Collection for the Nome Shopping Network.

While she hasn’t spoken out about her recent tax lien, Leakes has been vocal about her tax issue in 2016 on Twitter.

“[For] all those that [are] asking, reporting [and] concerned…Yes, I am broke [and] unemployed. Just another dumb celeb that doesn’t know how [to] money manage,” she tweeted on Aug. 21, 2016.

The same day she tweeted, “My priorities [are] all screwed up! I’m just a damn fool out here about to lose my house! Please start a GoFundMe.”

About six months ago, reports arose about a Georgia landlord suing the reality star for $22,900.75 in back rent for her shutdown Swagg Boutique.

Swagg Boutique closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leakes rented a retail space at the Sugarloaf Mills shopping center from the landlord for her clothing store. The plaintiff claimed the 55-year-old Bravo star signed the least for 2017 to 2021. The landlord reportedly sent Leakes a letter demanding payment, but that didn’t work, resulting in legal action.

“Based on the foregoing, landlord hereby demands payment in the amount of $22,900.75 within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter,” the letter read. “Should you fail to pay this amount within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter, landlord will pursue all rights and remedies it has, including, but not limited to, the collection of past due rent, its reasonable attorney’s fees, and court costs pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 13-1-11, and the terms and conditions of the Lease.”

After news of the landlord’s lawsuit against Leakes surfaced, she responded to a comment, explaining that her late husband, Gregg Leakes, handled the lease.

“Gregg signed the lease, not me! He ain’t here,” she said under the comment. Gregg died from colon cancer Sept. 1, 2021.