A Georgia landlord didn’t give a rats ass about Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes’ stature after filing a lawsuit against the reality star on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for overdue rent for Swagg Boutique, per a TMZ report.

The unnamed petitioner filed the lawsuit in Fulton County, GA, claiming NeNe owed a whopping $22,900 in back rent for the retail space she leased at the Sugarloaf Mills shopping center that the landlord owed to set up her now-defunct clothing store, Swagg Boutique.

According to the plaintiff, the 55-year-old former Bravo star signed the lease contract in 2017 and extended the agreement for another in 2021.

Before taking legal matters, the landlord claimed a letter was sent to NeNe demanding payment.

According to Radar Online, the letter, dated July 19, 2023, read, “Based on the foregoing, landlord hereby demands payment in the amount of $22,900.75 within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter. Should you fail to pay this amount within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter, landlord will pursue all rights and remedies it has, including, but not limited to, the collection of past due rent, its reasonable attorney’s fees, and court costs pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 13-1-11, and the terms and conditions of the Lease.”

Now that things have escalated to pursuing legal matters, the landlord is going for the rent owed, attorney’s fees and court costs.

Many were quick to judge the former RHOA cast member harshly for not paying the landlord the agreed-upon rent. NeNe’s reported net worth is $14 million.

A commenter under a post from the Bravo Shade Room reminded everyone that around this time (late August, early September), NeNe grieved the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, who died Sept.1, 2021, of colon cancer. His birthday was on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

NeNe then responded to the commenter to clarify that Gregg handled the Swagg Boutique rent.

She wrote, “Gregg signed the lease, not me! He ain’t here.”

NeNe took to Instagram recently to wish the love of her life a “Happy Heavenly Birthday.”

“Today, you would be eating your favorite foods! French fries and chicken tenders. I love you for that,” she wrote in the caption. “It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My man, my man, my mannn.”

Swagg Boutique shut down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. NeNe reopened the shop for a “going out of business” sale to distribute the remainder items before closing the shop for good. While the Instagram page is up, the boutique’s website no longer runs.