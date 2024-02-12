MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher surprised Black folks when he brought out the Nupes during his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The performance lasted a little over 13 minutes and consisted of the R&B star popping out several jaw-droppers for the thousands of eager fans. But his dancing with Nupes— Kappa Alpha Psi members—shook the Black side of the nation.

The “Yeah” hitmaker transitioned from his 2004 hit “Superstar” to his 2008 popular track, “Love in this Club,” where two Nupes jumped on the stage in sparkly Black striped pants, a white long-sleeved shirt, and black fedoras, carrying canes. Viewers immediately recognized the Nupes, largely because of their shimmy and suave moves as they strolled.

“Usher Knew to call the Nupes to get the job done.”

“Usher had Nupes, strippers, a marching band [and] niggas on skates. This was Black as hell, and I loved it.”

“Y’all see the Nupes on stage with [Usher] for his Super Bowl Halftime performance?! I keep tellin’ y’all, Kappa Alpha PSi Fraternity Incorporate is the most celebrated frat in pop culture. Whenever is some FLY epic shit going on, the Nupes get the call!”

According to the Facebook page of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the two Nupes who danced on stage with Usher were Havier Hill Roller (Chi, Spring 2017) and Darryl Hill Jr. (Kappa Beta, Spring 2018).

“The Nupes brought the electrifying energy and timeless presence to the biggest event of the year! Shoutout to the Nupes for performing at the SuperBowl halftime show,” the Facebook post read.

Before the Nupes, User brought out the “The Sonic Boom of the South,” aka the Jackson State University Marching Band, to perform with him, who penned a letter thanking Usher, Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation.

“The past 10 days in Vegas have been rewarding for our students and program in preparation for a show that won’t be forgotten the statement read.

The 45-year-old legend had a few celebrities join him on stage, including Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Will.i.am, and closed the show with Ludacris and Lil Jon for the iconic “Yeah.”

With folks online grappling about whether or not it was the hottest halftime performance in history, Black X users believed it was an incredible nod to Black culture.

“Usher, Alicia Keys, H.E.R, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jackson State Sonic Boom, the damn Nupes….That was a Black ass History Month halftime show!”

“Usher brought out the Nupes, and they cane, the roller skates, the marching band, a plethora of Black dancers and artists. He said Happy Black History Month!”

“Usher halftime was strictly for my people dem no shirt, roller skates, Nupes strolling, hit for hit. Happy mf Black History Month y’all.”