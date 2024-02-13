MadameNoire Featured Video

Entrepreneur Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward checked an Instagram Live viewer who dared to criticize her nose like she wouldn’t clap back.

Supa recently went live doing her makeup when a disrespectful comment about the size of her nose caught her attention. She eventually taught the troll not to dish what they couldn’t take.

“You big as a box,” she said. “Don’t come tell me about nothing was too big on me when everything too big on you, fat. Don’t do that. I don’t know why y’all think y’all can say ‘no shade,’ and I’m not supposed to take it as shade. How are you going to tell me what’s too big on my face?”

The entrepreneur continued, “I’m very secure about my nose. I have no problem with my nose. I’m sorry you have an issue with my nose, and you want me to fix it. But it’s not going to happen, fat.”

She repeatedly chanted “fat” before reminding her viewers she wasn’t the type to let disrespect slide.

“Now, if I tell you to get work done and get all that skin off you, I’ll be fat shaming,” the 35-year-old mogul exclaimed. “Ain’t nothing wrong with my nose. Leave my black feature just where it’s at.”

Supa claimed her therapist would get mad at her for how she responded to the negativity.

“It’s always a big bitch telling you what’s too big on you. It’s always the big bitch telling you you’re too small,” Supa stated. “Looking like a hoe that drives a Kia…When that Kia was too small for her. Head be touching the sunroof and all that. Goodbye.”

At the end of 2023, Supa announced she and her ex-fiancé, Rayzor Breaux, ended things, but it wasn’t mutual.

Then, at the beginning of the year, she announced on Instagram Live on Jan. 1 that a roadside scuffle led to the demise of their engagement.

The beauty guru reportedly didn’t want the fight to turn physical since she was allegedly known to throw hands with her ex-boyfriends. But the Rocket X Denim founder turned it physical when he snatched her Meta glasses from her face.

She believed it was an attack, causing Supa to get her lick back before walking away. But Breaux dragged her back to the car.

“Why the hell would you drag me back to the car? Now, I’m not restraining. I’m not struggling with you. I’m not fighting you, but now you drag me back to the car? I’m not mad that you dragged me. I’m mad because you had no regard for people who could see us,” she said. “You had no regard for the people that’s watching…we in St. Tammany Parrish — bitch, the f—king police could have seen you. Anything could have happened. I ain’t break up with Ray because we had a little scuffle. This is what we do. I broke up with you because you had no regard for us being in public.”