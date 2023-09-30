MadameNoire Featured Video

Supa Cent’s slim-thick frame was on snatched and on display in her Renaissance tour outfit — which perfectly resembled a look Beyoncé previously rocked on stage.

The Crayon Case Cosmetics CEO, owner and founder rocked a royal blue long-sleeved bodysuit and matching boots styled by Rocky the Stylist, founder of Label Heaux.

Supa Cent’s look was a replica of a custom off-white ensemble that Beyoncé rocked on stage during the Renaissance tour’s stop in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area.

The Crayon Case CEO’s glam was done by Angel Yaunese Iona Norris and New Orleans-based hairstylist Greg Williams slew her hair.

Supa Cent attended the concert with her friend, Cota Skin CEO Britni Ricard. The two enjoyed the show in NOLA, the former’s hometown. During a clip of the infamous #MuteChallenge, the city seemingly put all the other Renaissance tour stops to shame.

Supa Cent, born Raynell Stewart, launched The Crayon Case in 2017. In a February 2023 article, Forbes described the company as a “$50 million cosmetic brand.”

The founder grew a following on Periscope, a live video streaming app, and built her brand to encourage darker complexions to experiment with bright-colored makeup.

“[My] brand was made for you to learn how to do your makeup, to play in the colors,” Supa Cent told Forbes. “And that’s why it’s so affordable. Because I don’t want anybody to feel like this palette was too [costly] to mess up.”

“I came up with a lot of colors because I wanted people of color to understand that colors look great on us. Bright colors look so beautiful on dark or brown-skinned women,” she added.

The beauty brand mogul and her man, Rayzor, got engaged in May 2022. The event curator and investor reportedly popped the question with an 11-carat stunning rock.

When Supa shared the news on Instagram, she wrote, “My heart stopped today! The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said.”

“Yesterday was a perfect day,” Rayzor recalled of his proposal in his separate post. “One of Raynell’s childhood memories is riding the streetcar, so I rented one out, got them to pick us up minutes from her childhood home, and hung all the pictures from our one-year relationship from the ceiling.”

