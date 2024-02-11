MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu has advised ladies who might be looking for some extracurricular entertainment ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Some bros were extra salty in the comments section, while others were here for the outside peen.

On Feb. 11, the “Bag Lady” songstress took to Twitter to share her words of wisdom. “Perfect day to cheat with a soft dude. Men gone be watchin’ football,” she penned on the X app, formerly Twitter.

Almost immediately, men began to spill their feelings of opposition in the virtual air on Badu’s X “cheat” post.

Despite some brothers not being team players, some guys were more than willing to jump in and assist the ladies with their Super Bowl LVIII cheat desires.

The ladies also had thoughts on getting Super Bowl side peen.

One good netizen explained what a “soft dude” was.

Less than two weeks ago, Badu celebrated her 53rd birthday. The age-defying beauty saluted herself, calling herself a “Queenager” on Jan. 30 on the X app.

While Badu encouraged the ladies to act bad on Super Bowl Sunday, celebrities showed up and out at Michael Rubin’s party in Las Vegas. Ciara, LaLa Anthony and Ice Spice were a few celebs enjoying the hypest night in the NFL.

What happens in Vegas– stays in Vegas. We hope. Enjoy Super Bowl LVIII.