Benny the Butcher claimed a man’s first baby’s mother wouldn’t be “the one” on the Feb. 6 episode of Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service.

The rapper and his ex-wife Destini Fox had a complicated marriage and went through a rough divorce last year to the point where the rapper declared with his chest on Lip Service that he hated her. He stated that his experience with Fox showed him that a man’s first baby mama wouldn’t always be the one.

“We all know your first baby mama ain’t the one,” he said, shocking the co-hosts. “Not 100%, but your first baby mother is not usually the one.”

Following his divorce from Foxx, Benny married his longtime girlfriend, India.

On Aug. 5, 2023, the rapper announced his nuptials.

“Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…me and Indian officially MARRIED.”

It’s hard for divorcees to marry again, mainly when the first marriage is rocky. Benny initially didn’t feel comfortable tying the knot again, but India made the decision relatively easy.

“I learned so much from [his first marriage]. I wouldn’t feel comfortable being married again if it wasn’t for India, the type of person she is, and if I didn’t learn the things that I learned,” he said before continuing. “I could never meet anybody and marry them. I got evicted and had to stay at [India’s] house, and she…I wouldn’t feel comfortable.”

The newlyweds didn’t have a wedding because the “5 to 50” rapper didn’t want to make it a “spectacle,” but they planned to celebrate.

Before India and Benny’s marriage, he explained he wanted the divorce with Fox to end smoothly after discovering he had money coming in and didn’t want her to find out or get any.

However, Fox and her lawyer pushed for more, eventually getting their wish, and Benny said it elevated his hate for her.

He also said that he wanted the divorce for India’s sake because Fox would be in control of many decisions if anything happened to him since the former couple had a legal document.

Benny said the way Fox went about things made it difficult for herself.

“She didn’t get no more than she was going to get as my ex-wife,” he said. “My wife now, India, is really like that. Y’all could’ve been cool or some shit like that. So, it ain’t a situation where you had to hate each other, but that’s the route she chose because people choose that route.”