Jasmin Brown, aka “Watch Jazzy,” has no problem being Cam Newton’s third baby mama thanks to the former NFL player’s “rich” flex.

During her Dec. 5 stand-up comedy gig in Charlotte, the pregnant comedienne-actress unabashedly told the crowd that in addition to being Newton’s third baby mama, she’s expecting his sixth child. Brown quickly shut down haters who thought they’d never get themselves into the same baby daddy dynamic as her.

For all those who say, “It couldn’t be me,” Brown jokingly noted, “until a rich nigga put the pressure on you.”

When the crowd erupted in laughter, the mommy-to-be kept the vibes going. She lightheartedly challenged those who wouldn’t take on her circumstances if they were presented by a “100 million man.” She also called out those who attempted to shade her and backhandedly said, “You’re better than me.” She confidently agreed that she was better than them for securing her bag.

The comedienne’s burgeoning baby bump was on display in a fitted football jersey, which was Newton’s when he played for the Carolina Panthers.

In the comments of her Dec. 7 Instagram post, online users had varied reactions to the expecting mother’s comedy bit. Some believed Brown was essentially saying all women had a price when it came to giving up their vagina and womb. Other critical netizens claimed that the comedienne was a hypocrite since she used to criticize baby mamas.

Those who enjoyed the stand-up routine noted that what Brown and Newton did was none of their business and out of their tax bracket’s concern.

“I’m the third bm and my bd broke, so what she said tf! At least she and her baby are set for life.” “I stay out of ppl that got more money than me business ðŸ˜‚!!” “Way to turn the negative into positive. I gotta give her that.” “Grown broke men under here policing another woman’s womb is outrageous. This why they be calling y’all niggas sassy. She’s happy and they both paid that’s all that matter!”

Charlotte kicked off Brown’s Third Times A Charm comedy tour.

The proud “Baby Momma 3,” who stars in BET+’s Zatima, posted photos from the event on Instagram Dec. 7.

“CHARLOTTE! I love you. THANK YOU for the love and support,” she wrote in her caption. “My baby was kicking the whole time I was performing, like, ‘Yayyy, go mommy!’ I can’t explain the feeling. Thank you to everyone who stayed and paid extra just to take pictures with me and tell me how I’ve inspired them throughout the years. Man, the love in Carolina was REAL, and I felt it. Thank you.”

Brown announced her pregnancy news in October. According to BET, it’s rumored she and Newton have dated since 2021.

For the record, Celebrity Net Worth claims Newton’s name has a sizable $75 million attached to it.

What do you think of Brown’s hot take on being the third baby momma to a man with six kids? Sound off in the comments!

